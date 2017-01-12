“Our effective and collaborative clinical practice is supported by the qualifications and passion of our therapist team as well as our robust involvement with caregivers, medical professionals, and the community at large," said Lisa Steward, M.A., BCBA.

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy with an Award of Distinction, recognizing the organization as a top behavioral service provider in the country. The award celebrates exceptional special needs providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction and qualifications, and consumer satisfaction. These areas are measured via a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

“The clinical and organizational practices of Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy reflect the collective dedication to ensuring quality of clinical services and scaling ethically. This organization abide by best practices in Applied Behavior Analysis and actively works to maintain high levels of client and staff satisfaction,” said Sara Gershfeld, Founder of BHCOE. “We are pleased to commend the Director, Lisa Steward and her team on creating a sustainable program that is an integral resource to the Howard County autism community and beyond.”

BHCOE is a trusted source for recognizing top-performing behavioral health providers. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and awards only those service agencies that meet elite standards.

“Our effective and collaborative clinical practice is supported by the qualifications and passion of our therapist team as well as our robust involvement with caregivers, medical professionals, and the community at large. We take great pride and joy in our client’s achievements across various measurements of behavioral progress and our caregiver’s satisfaction with the services that we provide,” said Lisa Steward, M.A., BCBA. “We are honored to have our work affirmed through this Award of Distinction from the BHCOE. Our team is excited about continuing to provide high quality, evidence-based behavioral services through the Howard County and beyond in the years to come.”

About Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE)

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is a trusted source that recognizes top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. For or more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org/.

About Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy

At Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy (IBAA), we help children with autism obtain the skills needed to successfully navigate their lives and grow to be more independent, happy young adults. Through the implementation of the principles of applied behavior analysis, we systematically introduce skill acquisition programs and behavior interventions that best prepare children for transitions into their schools and community based activities. We recognize the importance of working closely with families, educators, other medical professionals, and community organizations as we structure each child’s program to address their individual needs. For more information, please visit http://www.indianabaa.com/