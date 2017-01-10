“At Behavior And Education, we are innovative, technological, solution-driven, and most importantly, we are passionate about improving every family’s quality of life,” said Barbara Endlich, Psy.D., BCBA-D.

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded Behavior And Education with an Award of Distinction, recognizing the organization as a top behavioral service provider in the country. The award celebrates exceptional special needs providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction, and qualifications and consumer satisfaction. These areas are measured via a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

“The commitment that Behavior And Education makes to maintaining high quality care to their clients is reflected in their organizational structure that promotes consistency and accountability as well as their attention to staff qualifications and caregiver satisfaction,” said Sara Gershfeld, Founder of BHCOE. “We are thrilled to commend the Executive Director, Barbara Endlich, and her organization on creating an ethical and sustainable program that is an excellent resource to the Southern California autism community and beyond.”

BHCOE is a trusted source for recognizing top-performing behavioral health providers. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and awards only those service agencies that meet elite standards.

“At Behavior And Education, we are innovative, technological, solution-driven, and most importantly, we are passionate about improving every family’s quality of life,” said Barbara Endlich, Psy.D., BCBA-D. “It is truly an honor to receive this Award of Distinction by BHCOE. Our team takes great pride in the services we provide, and this recognition inspires us even further to reach for the highest standards within our clinical practice.”

About Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE)

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is a trusted source that recognizes top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. The organization’s partnership with Love My Provider, an online review of services for families impacted by special needs, allows awardees to be featured as a Center of Excellence on LoveMyProvider.com. For more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org/.

About Behavior And Education

Behavior And Education (BAE) provides ABA services throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. BAE utilizes the most advanced ABA technologies aimed to reduce maladaptive behaviors, develop new skills, and teach parents ABA techniques to improve their child’s quality of life. For more information, please visit http://baetherapy.com/.