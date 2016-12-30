ANZZI has been in the news lately with the introduction of kitchen and bath products based on the traditional European design. This has been in line with the company's commitment to innovation and offering inspired designs for homeowners to choose from. The products will now be readily available on multiple online storefronts alongside other world class brands in the market.

Speaking during the announcement of ongoing changes, Joe Schwartz, CEO of ANZZI, was enthusiastic about the impact the brand will have in the kitchen and bath industry,

"For a long time, we have been striving to give our customers only the best in the kitchen and bath space. However, we had not yet achieved our desire to reach a global market. While our designers have continuously come up with top-of-the-range products, we had not yet optimized our distribution channel. This is now going to change with the expansion of our warehouse," he noted.

"Along with opening new ANZZI storefronts within some of the largest nationwide and global retail chains, we are also working on new category lines to meet the evolving demands of our customers. With an expanded facility, all of our customers will receive our immaculate products in the shortest time possible," he added.

ANZZI has been designing kitchen and bath products for years and it has gained a distinction for its inspired designs. The company has introduced a diverse range of products from faucets, shower heads, and columns, to kitchen sinks and towel warmers among others.

All the company's products are made from high quality steel with the Rhino Alloy certification for durability and glossy finishes revolutionizing kitchen and bathroom spaces. These products have undergone the highest safety and performance checks.

The company's new 140K sq. ft. warehouse is among a raft of measures to accommodate growing demand for its immaculate products. The space is expected to spur growth and help in efficient shipping and delivery of products.

About ANZZI

ANZZI has invested heavily in the latest technology, which has in turn helped it design some of the most unique bath and kitchen products. For more details, visit http://www.anzzi.com.

Contact Details

Name: Joe Schwartz

Address:

5701 NW 35th Avenue

Miami, FL, USA - 33142

Phone: (844) 442-6994