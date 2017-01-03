York Bridge Concepts™ at the 2017 International Builders Show York Vehicular Timber Bridges are an excellent alternative to steel and concrete. Through years of research and development, York Bridge has vastly extended the longevity of timber, setting the bar at an all-time high.

Founded in 1942, the NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) is the largest annual light construction show in the world, attracting more than 60,000 visitors from 100 countries each year. IBS brings together the industry’s most important global manufacturers and suppliers and showcases the latest products, materials and technologies involved in all types of building structures — including wood, concrete, stone and brick.

Residential and commercial vehicular timber bridge crossings are the company’s trademark, sealing York Bridge as the industry pioneer and leader for over 31 years. James York, President and CEO of YBC explains: “York Vehicular Timber Bridges are an excellent alternative to steel and concrete. Through years of research and development, York Bridge has vastly extended the longevity of timber, setting the bar at an all-time high. A Vehicular Timber Bridge is the only crossing that will make an impact – a statement that will ensure our client the highest return on their investment.”

True partnerships have resulted in stellar recommendations and growth for the Premier Timber Bridge Builder: “YBC was diligent in their pursuit to deliver a top notch product within the timeframe established for completion of the work with very little impact to the daily operation of the club. I can say that it was a huge success. We are extremely pleased with the process and end product and the residents of the community are already echoing the same sentiment,” says Dean Dubbe, Development Director of Brookfield Residential Homes.

As key components to their pillars of success, YBC beautifully balances partnerships with integrity and loyalty, overcoming possible challenges with proactivity and a win-win approach to coordinated growth. National organizations, developers and private homeowners are just some of the clientele that rely on YBC for their timber crossings. Rick Wood, President of Atlantic Beach Country Club enthusiastically affirms: “The peace of mind we have acquired through our association with York Bridge Concepts and the impeccable delivery of architectural structures that will outlive our generation is part of the legacy that we hope to leave our owners and members. We are confident that our alliance and subsequent friendship with your firm added beauty, prestige and value to our community and its distinguished members.”

In their fourth decade in the industry, York Bridge™ continues leading the market with the most architecturally stunning, aesthetically pleasing timber structures. From vehicular to pedestrian, Decero™ designed York timber bridges endure for generations with minimal maintenance – for a worry-free investment.

About York Bridge Concepts™

York Bridge Concepts, Inc. (YBC) is the nation's largest on-site timber vehicular bridge builder. YBC works with industry-leading owners and developers on prestigious projects throughout the U.S. and internationally, creating more than just a solution for crossing lakes, streams, creeks, wetlands or ravines. In this competitive real estate market, developers who want to ensure that their project stands apart from the competition use York Bridges to add value and create a feeling of exclusivity, warmth, and quality for their customers. Based in Lutz, Florida, with 32 years of experience, YBC has become well-known for their expertise and cutting-edge innovation in the Longevity and Architectural beauty of timber bridge design.

For more information, contact Gil York at (800) 226-4178 ext. 109 or visit http://www.ybc.com.