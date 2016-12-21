Hyland Executive, Ed McQuiston, Joins AIIM Board of Directors

Hyland Software Logo Through market research, strategic counsel and educational programs, AIIM will help shape the future of our industry and I’m honored to join the AIIM community as a board member

Ed McQuiston, senior vice president of global sales & marketing at Hyland, was elected to the Association for Information and Image Management’s (AIIM) Board of Directors. AIIM voted Ed to its Board as part of its 2017 class of new directors that will provide education, research and guidance to organizations seeking better information and process management strategies.

With more than 20 years of experience in the information management and advanced capture industries, Ed brings his expertise leading sales and marketing initiatives at Hyland to help guide AIIM practices. His dedication to help organizations achieve their full potential utilizing enterprise content management, capture and case management coincides with AIIM’s promise to provide the most relevant, educational and unbiased content to its members.

“Due to the evolving definitions around managing information, AIIM has a unique opportunity to expand its leadership position by reaching a new audience of business professionals looking for direction on how to put their information to work,” said Ed McQuiston. “Through market research, strategic counsel and educational programs, AIIM will help shape the future of our industry and I’m honored to join the AIIM community as a board member.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ed to our 2017 Board of Directors,” said Peggy Winton, AIIM Interim President. “His experience in the information management industry and within the Association will help continue to guide the industry and AIIM.”

