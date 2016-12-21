GI Go Fund Executive Director Jack Fanous (c) and Panasonic Sr. Business Analyst, IT and Army Veteran Tyrell Cotten (r) present gifts to a veteran and his family

GI Go Fund partnered with Panasonic, one of the largest electronics companies in the world, to provide thousands of dollars in the form of electronic supplies to veterans in need during the holidays. The company supplied the organization with hundreds of products to be given to veterans struggling to provide gifts for their loved ones this Christmas.

Panasonic has been consistently showing its commitment to supporting military families. In addition to the holiday presents, the company has been working with GI Go Fund to help train and educate military veterans to find and qualify for the best employment opportunities. To this end, Panasonic has offered tens of thousands in state-of-the-art training equipment that will go towards the development of a one-of-a-kind Veterans Training Center for Employment and Entrepreneurship.

“Panasonic has really gone above and beyond with its dedication to supporting veterans,” said GI Go Fund Executive Director Jack Fanous. “From the thousands in gifts today to the thousands more they have pledged towards the development of our Veterans Training Center, which will bring incredible resources to veterans looking to improve their skills and become highly qualified job candidates or small business leaders, Panasonic is making an incredible difference in the lives of our veterans.”

In addition to the Panasonic products, GI Go Fund provided veterans with toys and Visa Gift cards, which could be used by veterans use towards the purchase of food, clothing, and presents for their families.

GI Go Fund has been incredibly committed to ensuring that they can support as many veterans as possible this holiday season, having provided tens of thousands of dollars to veterans in the form of toys, care packages, and direct financial assistance.

The organization was able to distribute these cards to needy families thanks in large part to the record-breaking Jeans For Troops fundraising drive during Veterans Day 2016. The nationwide movement featured employees at thousands of companies and schools donating $5 and wearing Jeans to work to honor our military veterans. After five years, the drive has been able to raise nearly $3 million for military families.

The organization is planning on handing out thousands more in aid to veteran families in the coming year.

About GI Go Fund

GI Go Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization that provides assistance to all military veterans by helping them find employment, access housing, and secure their educational and health benefits. Having partnered with great corporate leaders like PSEG and Panasonic, as well as innovative employment services like JobPath, to help veterans train, connect to mentors, and find work, the group has helped thousands of veterans across the country and is paving the way for the next generation of veterans to get back on their feet. For more information, visit http://www.gigo.org.