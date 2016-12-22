Hyatt Ziva Cancun Updates Hotel Bedrooms with Crave In-Room Tablets

Hyatt Ziva Cancun It was essential that this property speak to international travelers who expect luxury to contain a technological aspect and Crave’s in-room tablets were a perfect fit

Crave’s state-of-the-art in-room tablets have been setting the global standard for guest-facing hotel technology, with a significant presence in Latin American and the Caribbean. Crave is proud to introduce the technology to Turquoize at Hyatt Ziva Cancun, owned by Playa Hotels & Resorts. With a “resort within a resort” feel, Turquoize was designed with the contemporary adult traveler in mind, offering 160 lavish suites each with 270-degree ocean views, exclusive resort access, professional butler service and as of September 2016—the ultimate in-suite technology.

“This is a major step in our expansion in Latin America in particular, and in our presence in the resort sector in general,” said Crave Chief Commercial Officer Tim Butterworth. “Our tablets are already installed in several hotels in this region and other major resort operators nearby have really started to take notice. A Crave in-room tablet is becoming an essential feature in any high-end resort.”

According to Playa Hotels & Resorts Regional Director of Rooms Operations, Jorge Soracci, including the cutting-edge technology as part of the room offer was a vital element in crafting the Turquoize brand within the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cancun resort. “It was essential that this property speak to international travelers who expect luxury to contain a technological aspect and Crave’s in-room tablets were a perfect fit. They are both highly functional and stylish in a way that matches perfectly with the setting,” stated Soracci.

The Turquoize installation features the Crave T2, the second-generation model of the Crave Tablet, which was the first tablet designed specifically for hotels. The devices are powered by Crave’s innovative proprietary operating system, which allows for the inclusion of specialized content and replaces all printed room service menus and directories with a single digital system, providing instant ordering and booking for guests. The devices feature live remote updates and a large scope for customized push messaging and promotions.

“We are very impressed by the potential for increasing revenue streams. The opportunity for upselling and personalizing promotions is huge, but we’re even more excited by the major enhancement of the guest experience as they engage with a sleek digital device rather than a printed menu,” Soracci added.

Crave, which was formed in the UK and gained early success with luxury heritage properties and country house hotels across England, has been at the leading edge of guest-facing in-room technology for several years. Crave is featured in a selection of large casino resorts in Las Vegas, renowned business hotels in London, as well as various high-end resorts around the world.

“With Crave T2 tablets now featured in some of the finest resorts in the region, we expect that all serious operators in the Caribbean will soon start looking at bringing in this sort of in-room technology,” said Butterworth.

For more information on Crave, visit http://www.crave-emenu.com

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, visit http://www.playaresorts.com/

About Crave Interactive

Formed in 2009, UK-based Crave Interactive Ltd is the leading developer of guest-facing hotel tablets and app solutions. The company is a global market leader, with products and services available worldwide. Crave’s systems are powered by Crave Cloud, a sophisticated proprietary software platform that delivers excellent guest services via any device. To date over 1,250,000 items have been ordered via Crave Cloud. Crave in-room tablets provide a full range of guest services in a sleek and stylish manner. Crave solutions can replace paper directories, and increase revenues of in-house services, such as spa treatments, restaurant bookings and merchandise sales.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts B.V. (Playa) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts (6,142-rooms) located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. The company also owns and operates three resorts under Playa’s brands, THE Royal and Gran, as well as five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party.

Contacts

Tim Butterworth, Chief Commercial Officer

tim.butterworth(at)crave-emenu(dot)com

+1 (702) 605-0117

Gareth Hughes, Crave Founder and CEO

gareth.hughes(at)crave-emenu(dot)com

+44 (0)7785 551196