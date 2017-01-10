Great talent and great tactics make a great company. We will continue to aggressively recruit top talent from across the IT and government services fields.

Under the direction of CEO Robert Baum, TechFlow has completed a strategic transition to a 100% employee-owned company.

“This was a lever we could use to turn up the heat as a company,” Baum said. “We wanted people to feel personally invested—tied to our success, our customers, and our solutions.”

TechFlow has deep expertise in agile processes, allowing it to quickly and effectively create powerful solutions for clients large and small.

The company has established itself as a trusted government contractor. And under Baum’s leadership, TechFlow has expanded its presence to the commercial space.

“We’ve refined our corporate strategy and focus on being increasingly agile and innovative,” Baum said. “We’ve also added several incredibly talented people to drive the company forward—on our board, on our executive team, and in several key staff positions.”

Baum founded TechFlow in 1995 and led the company for a decade. He recently returned to lead TechFlow again as its President and CEO.

“When the opportunity came to return as CEO, I jumped at the chance,” Baum said. “My experiences outside of TechFlow brought an excitement to create a unique and special company—one that will bring electrifying change.”

Leading the transition to employee-owned has been one of Baum’s biggest initiatives since his return.

“Being employee-owned creates passion, caring, and a drive to make the company exceptional,” Baum added. “It’s still early, but I know our employees feel differently about TechFlow since the transition. It’s their company now, and we are all vested in making a difference.”

About TechFlow

TechFlow helps government and commercial organizations capitalize on enterprise technology investments by creating innovative, open and agile solutions that drive positive outcomes and forge process efficiencies.

TechFlow brings unique business acumen, mature best practices, proven program management, agile methodology, critical innovative thinking, and key personnel together to drive the execution of a client’s vision and strategy.

TechFlow and its employee owners work relentlessly to ensure the projects and improvements they recommend have a material and valuable business impact for the clients they serve.