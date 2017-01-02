Military Spouse of the Year® Program Celebrates 10 Years Military spouses are the backbone of our great service members. They have shaped legislation, been commanding advocates for military children and spearheaded organizations that have raised millions for our veterans and their families.”

Military Spouse Magazine opened nominations today for the 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® (MSOY). Now celebrating its tenth year, the award program honors military spouses from all branches of the Armed Forces and all ranks. All Americans are urged to nominate deserving military spouses in their communities, now through January 31 at http://msoy.militaryspouse.com.

The nation’s 1.1 million military spouses make a difference every day, from serving as heads of household and as parents, often working and/or going to school themselves at the same time, to volunteering their time and talents to charitable causes, to leading change in their communities. In every way, these men and women are making important contributions to America.

Last May, Natasha Harth, a DC-based Marine Corps spouse, was nominated and awarded the 2016 Armed Forces Insurance MSOY for her work in her community advocating for veterans and non-veterans alike.

“I know that whatever I do, I want to give back and to get other military families involved. I think it’s especially important to include those spouses just entering the military community—everyone has something they can teach you and offer,” Harth said.

Past winners also include an Army spouse who uses her expertise as a psychologist to strengthen military marriages; a Marine spouse entrepreneur who runs a successful business and mentors military spouses as they start their own careers; a National Guard spouse who helps civilians understand the complexities of a Guard serving at home as well as overseas; a Navy veteran stay-at-home dad who advocates tirelessly on behalf of military families with special needs; a mother of three who began a program that works to streamline the obstacles for higher education for military spouses; and a Marine wife who started the Semper Fi Fund and America's Fund with just $500, and now operates with more than $120 million to help wounded, critically ill and injured services members and their families.

“Military spouses are the backbone of our great service members. They have shaped legislation, been commanding advocates for military children and spearheaded organizations that have raised millions for our veterans and their families,” said Suzie Schwartz, President of Military Spouse Programs at Victory Media. “I ask everyone to take a moment to recognize the men and women in your community who have gone above and beyond for our nation.”

Nominations will be accepted January 2-31 across all six branches of the United States military: Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, Marine Corps and National Guard. Nominees will then be organized at the base, district (Coast Guard), and state (National Guard) level. Voting to select winners will be held in multiple phases:



February 1: “Meet the Nominees” profiles are published online.

February 2-9: Nominees are narrowed down by vote to one winning Spouse of the Year from each base, district and state. Americans will then be invited back to cast their vote in two additional rounds of voting for Branch and overall 2017 Armed Forces Insurance MSOY. See the voting timeline at: http://msoy.militaryspouse.com.

February 20: Voting will be held for an anticipated group of more than 200 base-level representatives to determine each service’s 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Branch Spouse of the Year®.

February 24: Six branch winners are announced.

March 2: Final voting is conducted by a judging panel to determine the 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®, who will be honored during a live V.I.P. event in Washington D.C. on May 12.

“Armed Forces Insurance has been a part of the Military Spouse of the Year® award for seven years, and we couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishments of military spouses. Fifteen years of war has shown us the resilience, dedication and innovation military spouses bring every day to their communities. We are pleased to honor their service and that of their service members,” said Lori Simmons, CMO & VP, Marketing & Corporate Communications at Armed Forces Insurance.

To learn more about the Military Spouse of the Year® award, including nominee eligibility, rules and regulations, and program alumni visit msoy.militaryspouse.com.

# # #

About Military Spouse:

Military Spouse is the leading destination for the nation's 1.1 million military spouses, who contribute to their communities, the military and each other every day. A division of Victory Media, Military Spouse provides online and print resources for military families on PCS, careers, education opportunities and family life. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Founded in 2001, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, entrepreneurial and education opportunities through its G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse, Vetrepreneur®, STEM JobsSM and Military Friendly® brands. Learn more at victorymedia.com.

About Armed Forces Insurance:

Armed Forces Insurance was founded in 1887 by military leaders with a single mission: to protect the property of those who protect our nation. The company provides premium quality, competitively priced property and casualty insurance to military professionals throughout the United States and overseas. Armed Forces Insurance understands that its members have unique circumstances and insurance needs, enabling the company to offer a level of personalized service that's unequaled in the industry. For more information, visit the website at http://www.afi.org or call 1-800-495-8234, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For press information or to arrange interviews, contact:

Suzanne Treviño or Brian O’Malley, Gordon C. James PR, at 602-274-1988.