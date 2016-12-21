Solar Panels installed at K-V Engineering this project has been a huge success

K-V Engineering, Inc., a precision machining and sheet metal fabrication company in Southern California is pleased to announce that it’s Solar Project has reduced electricity utility costs for the company by more than 50%.

In January 2016, the company installed more than 700 solar panels in hopes of stabilizing their overhead costs. “At this time, it is abundantly clear that this project has been a huge success”, said Christie Vu, President. Continuing she stated “The savings produced by this project will be integrated into our financial model thus providing our customers with potentially lower pricing on finished goods.”

The decision to “go solar” was the culmination of an analysis of the company’s cost structure and seen as a long-term investment. The solar panels were placed upon the roof of the company’s building covering more than 80% of the surface.

K-V Engineering is an innovative precision machining and metal fabrication company delivering solutions that create value for its customers in the aerospace, medical and defense markets. The company maintains an outstanding delivery and quality record within its global customer base. Additional information about K-V Engineering can be obtained by visiting our website at http://www.kvengineering.com