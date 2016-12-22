Genus Technologies, an IBM Premier business partner, today announced that its proven media management software is a fully-supported alternative to IBM Web Content Manager–Rich Media Edition (WCM-RME). IBM announced its plans to sunset WCM-RME and that it will not sell the software after March 2017 according to IBM United States Withdrawal Announcement 916-211 released on March 13, 2016 (http://ibm.co/2h1HeVu).

With an increasing number of organizations seeking to add and manage rich media - especially video - to drive customer and employee engagement, Genus Technologies offers a fully-supported integrated solution for IBM Digital Experience customers. Trusted by multiple Fortune 50 firms to deliver critical enterprise content, Genus Technologies’ flagship product, Media Upshot, provides an integrated solution for managing, publishing, tracking and analyzing video and other rich media.

“Genus Technologies has been a proven partner with IBM for decades,” said Martin Lechleider, program director at IBM. “Media Upshot complements our Digital Experience offerings, adding video and rich media management functionality as part of a fully-integrated web content management solution.”

“Helping IBM customers build engaging web experiences has been a cornerstone of our business for years,” said Alex Makovetsky, vice president of sales and marketing for Genus Technologies. “Our joint customers include some of the largest enterprises in their respective markets, spanning finance and insurance, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and professional services. We’re grateful for the opportunity to build upon this success as IBM ushers in a new era of digital experience solutions."

Genus Media Upshot for IBM Web Content Manager (WCM) brings robust digital asset management (DAM) to IBM’s Digital Experience software by simplifying the process of creating and delivering media-driven experiences. Genus Media Upshot for IBM WCM makes it easy to manage and publish videos, images, audio, and documents within WCM. Key functionality cited by current users as most valuable include:



Simplifies the complex process of managing, editing, and publishing documents, images, audio and video content online

Automates video uploading, transcoding (converting), management and publishing

Maximizes impact of your web properties with your most compelling images, audio and video content

Ensures media is reviewed and approved to meet applicable compliance and regulatory dictates

Schedules and streams live video events to internal and external audiences

Supports video on any device anywhere with Genus' bitrate adaptive player and support for Content Distribution Networks (CDN) and internal streaming

Delivers accessibility with the Genus ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant video player with integrated closed captioning support

