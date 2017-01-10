iGotcha Media Announces New Client – Nissan Canada

iGotcha Media, developers of high impact digital signage solutions and content, today announced a new client – Nissan Canada Inc.

iGotcha Media is providing a turnkey digital signage network comprising iGotcha Signage content management software (CMS), hardware and tailor-made content, including promotional segments, customizable segments and dealer-specific feeds. Examples of content include: sales promotions, service offerings, advertising, store hours, weather forecasts and news feeds. At present, it has been installed at 96 Nissan dealerships across the country.

Large (43-, 49- or 55-inch) video monitors, with built-in media players, display a networked loop of high definition dynamic content that informs and entertains clients. Monitors may be located at the service counter, in the lounge in the showroom. A single monitor may stand-alone or several monitors may be clustered together to create impressive ‘video walls’ such as, three 55-inch monitors acting as a huge seamless screen.

iGotcha Media’s digital signage solutions are a benefit to Nissan Canada dealers. These applications create new sales opportunities through the promotion of services, increase customer loyalty with targeted promotions, and inform and entertain clients as they shop for a new vehicle or enjoy the dealer lounge as vehicle services are completed.

“Our turnkey solutions include iGotcha Signage CMS, hardware, content, training and support,” says Greg Adelstein, President, iGotcha Media. “One of the core benefits of our Nissan Canada network is that it blends standardized content from head office with the flexibility of dealer-specific content. The total package is dynamic, comprehensive and rich – something for everyone. We are currently installed in about 50% of all Nissan Canada dealers and we expect that number to rise. We are delighted to announce our new client Nissan Canada Inc. and look forward to our shared success.”

About iGotcha Media

iGotcha Media specializes in delivering turn-key digital signage solutions, including: hardware, software, installation, content development and network management. We help businesses achieve their digital signage needs, generate new streams of revenue, reduce costs and gather data. iGotcha Media’s clients include: Browns Shoes, Cambridge Group of Clubs, Cirque du Soleil, National Bank of Canada, Reebok, Rockport, Rona, Toronto Congress Centre and Via Rail Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.igotchamedia.com, or call (416) 479-4155 (Toronto office) or (514) 448-4016 (Montreal headquarters).

About Nissan Canada Inc.

Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI directly employs 306 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 194 independent Nissan dealerships, 41 Infiniti retailers and 45 Nissan Commercial Vehicle dealers across Canada. A pioneer in zero emission mobility, Nissan made history with the introduction of the Nissan LEAF, the first affordable, mass-market, pure-electric vehicle and winner of numerous international accolades including the prestigious 2011 European Car of the Year and World Car of the Year awards.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at http://www.nissan.ca and http://www.infiniti.ca.

