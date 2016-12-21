Soccer KissCam overlay KissCam is adding all of the major sports leagues in the world to their selection of heart overlays, including soccer, rugby, cricket, baseball, basketball and american football. Look for these new over lays in our next update coming first quarter 2017.

KissCam App Expanding to International Sports and Entertainment Venues around the World

KissCam, LLC. (KissCam), a privately held entertainment, advertising, and video/photo messaging company, has a unique photo messaging app for mobile devices that enables users to shoot or load videos and pictures, drop the videos/photos directly inside a KissCam heart frame then share it privately with friends and family or post it publicly through social media including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Since launching the app in July 2016, thousands of people around the world have downloaded the free KissCam app. From the USA and Canada, India and Asia, South America and Africa, users worldwide are uploading memorable KissCam photos to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter daily. The KissCam app delivers an experience that is fun and entertaining by giving users the ability to publish their own candid photography right inside the world-renowned KissCam heart frame just like the one from their favorite sporting venue. You can view KissCam pictures and videos on our website, http://www.KissCam.com, or #realKissCam on Instagram, on Twitter and on our KissCam Facebook page.

Now, KissCam is expanding their photo messaging application into venues around the world. Major sporting leagues including Football, Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Hockey, Cricket, as well as international sports and entertainment events worldwide, are bringing KissCam to the masses. The KissCam app is captivating audiences during sporting events with unique contests for the most candid, fun, or creative KissCam moment! KissCam is also working with companies on innovative ways to incorporate advertising into the entertaining and imaginative KissCam photo frames to reach new markets across the globe.

“We are excited our international KissCam app will be used by sports leagues to engage their fans all over the world,” commented Dana Veitch, KissCam’s CEO. “We believe these new uses for the KissCam app will significantly engage sports fans in fun contests as well as open up new avenues for companies to reach unique advertising markets worldwide. Our goal is to give audiences and sports fans the ability to have KissCam in their pocket.”

“The KissCam app is a unique social platform with great market potential.” said Alec Tremaine, CEO, DefyMarketing . “We are pleased to be working with the KissCam team to create new marketing and technology solutions to deploy this platform internationally.”

About KissCam, LLC

Founded in 2012, KissCam, LLC (http://www.KissCam.com) is a privately held entertainment, advertising, and video/photo messaging company that has developed a mobile application to launch the candid KissCam experience globally via social networking platforms. KissCam, LLC owns the KissCam Trademark worldwide. After launching the KissCam app via social networking worldwide, KissCam, LLC is now introducing their unique video/photo messaging technology into multiple venues through major sports leagues around the world including Football, Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Hockey, Cricket, as well as international sports and entertainment events around the world. More information can be found at http://www.KissCam.com.

Media Contact

Dana Veitch

Founder, CEO

KissCam, LLC

http://www.KissCam.com

Dana(at)kisscam(dot)com

+1.303.829.7306