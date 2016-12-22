Photon and Photon Plus Diode Lasers Receive FDA Approval

Zolar Photon Plus This little device is perfect for the modern day medical and dental office

Zolar Technology announces that the Photon series of soft tissue diode lasers are now approved by the FDA for laser assisted pain therapy and surgical applications. This is a remarkable achievement for the company, considering that this approval now facilitates the use of the Photon laser for a wide range of pain indications in both dental and medical offices.

“Temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain can be achieved through the application of laser light, resulting in increased local blood circulation that leads to relaxation of the muscle and pain relief. Other pain indications include muscle stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, sprains, strains, and muscular back pain, among other types of muscular pain,” shares Paul Atkins, Chief Executive Officer of Zolar Technology.

Dr. Gerry Ross, a dentist and expert in laser assisted pain management, stated, “This FDA approval opens so many doors. It is now two machines build into one.”

The Photon machines feature a powerful processor and a high quality diode that delivers efficient functionality, performance, and portability. “This little device is perfect for the modern day medical and dental office,” said Operations Director Rajesh Chowdhry. “The lightweight Photon lasers weigh just less than two kilograms and are available through Zolar’s authorized dealer network around the world.”

Joe Pal, Zolar’s sales director, adds, “Throughout our company, we strive hard to equip dentists and healthcare professionals with the best possible experience using our unique Photon and Photon Plus products. Unique features, including wireless foot control, esthetic design, long battery life, and GPS-like in-built navigation system, make the Zolar Photon a unique competitor in the market.”

About Zolar Technology & Manufacturing

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Zolar provides transformational medical technologies and services that are shaping a new age of patient care at a lower cost. Our aim is to provide surgeons with high quality, next-gen, precise and reliable dental lasers. Our team is dedicated to providing more clinical value to dentists, high safety in dental procedures, and improving surgical outcomes for patients through our advanced laser products.

Zolar Photon products are available and recognized all over the world. The Low Level Laser Therapy is approved by Health Canada. The addition of pain therapy application enables healthcare professionals to perform better and is comparable with our major competitors. For more information about Zolar, please visit our website at http://www.zolartek.com or visit Zolar’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ZolarLaser/?fref=ts.

Contact

Ashvath V. Kulkarni

Business Development Consultant

905-593-3605 | 1-800-426-7728 | info(at)zolartek.com