These handmade beds, created by master craftsmen in Great Britain, will continue to be a hit with pet owners who only want the best for their dogs and puppies.

After completing a successful campaign introducing its high-quality, eco-friendly dog beds on the crowdfunding website Indiegogo, Ralph & Co will continue offering the beds to discerning pet owners at special introductory prices on its website.

“We appreciate the support of our crowdfunding backers, who helped us raise more than $12,000 to bring our product to the market,” said James Street, CEO of Ralph & Co. “These handmade beds, created by master craftsmen in Great Britain, will continue to be a hit with pet owners who only want the best for their dogs and puppies. These truly are the world’s best dog beds on the market today.”

Made of Innovative material normally used in human beds, Street adds that the quality of each bed is of “the highest standard,” and the company will extend its special early-bird crowdfunding pricing during this introductory period on its website.

Also, Ralph & Co will continue to donate a bed to a dog-shelter in need for every dog bed sold through the end of the year.

Developed by award-winning furniture designers, the dog beds are available in three styles – classic, nautical and tropical, with each available in a variety of colors. There are also complimentary bed accessories available.

Each Ralph & Co Dog Bed offers the following features:



Water and oil repellent nano-coating, in which liquids that strike the surface are repelled and flow away immediately

Eco-friendly non-toxic materials, that are harmless, non-flammable and fluorine free water based formula

Anti-bacterial materials reduce the build-up of bacteria, mold and do not absorb dog odors

Hypoallergenic fabrics, providing a barrier to prevent dust mites and helping dogs with allergies

Assembly in the United Kingdom using high-quality upholstery materials

Optimum comfort and support with the use of highly resilient, high-density cooling memory foam, good for joints and assisting in the dog’s healthy sleep

Heat-dissipation features, proven to reduce moisture and dissipate heat away from the body

Wide-open foam cells with thicker cell walls for enhanced durability and breathability for pets

To learn more about the world’s best dog beds and to make a purchase, visit Ralph & Co website at http://www.ralphand.co.

About Ralph & Co

Founded in 2016, Ralph & Co is a joint venture between a leading product design and marketing company in London and a furniture design and manufacturing company in South Wales. By combining both areas of expertise, the company’s goal is to create a range of products that not only look great, but are also of fine quality and functional. All products are made in the United Kingdom. For more information, visit http://www.ralphand.co.