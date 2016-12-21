...cloud offerings are changing so rapidly, and as a firm dedicated to innovation and improving client business through the use of technology, we are highly focused on remaining at the forefront.

Rand Group continues to expand their abilities in the area of cloud computing, this time adding the Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions competency to their ever growing list of Microsoft achievements.

This competency showcases Rand Group’s continued dedication to building and supporting cloud computing solutions for the midmarket by selling and deploying Microsoft Office 365 cloud and hybrid solutions to small and mid-sized businesses.

In order to achieve this competency, partners must demonstrate capabilities by onboarding at least 4 new Microsoft Office 365 customers within the previous 12 months, and provide supporting customer references. Partners must also demonstrate their ability to meet the changing needs of today’s businesses by leveraging cloud technologies.

The Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions competency allows Rand Group to better assist clients though digital transformation, helping these businesses start their transition to the cloud in full or hybrid ways. This competency was designed to help partners further develop their skill and understanding of Microsoft’s Cloud solutions, in turn improving their overall client offering. Partners gain direct access to learning tools, technical support and product teams in order to increase effectiveness.

“Every competency improves our ability to impact our client’s business,” says Lorenzo Fife, Director, Infrastructure for Rand Group, “the cloud offerings are changing so rapidly, and as a firm dedicated to innovation and improving client business through the use of technology, we are highly focused on remaining at the forefront. By obtaining this competency, we get a set of core benefits and access to additional resources that help us perfect our understanding of Microsoft’s cloud and hybrid business solutions. It helps us ensure our clients get the highest quality work available.”

Adding the Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions Competency helps Rand Group to further differentiate themselves as a single source partner, capable of handling the full gamut of complex business technology needs.

###

About Rand Group

Established in 2003, Rand Group is a member of Microsoft’s Inner Circle, which recognizes the company as among the top 1% global experts in Microsoft Dynamics. As a complete front to back technology enablement solution provider, Rand Groups helps clients succeed through the use of secure, stable infrastructure, transaction processing systems and management analytics, as well as all aspects of web presence, including digital marketing. Headquartered in Texas, with two offices in Houston, and another in Vancouver, Rand Group has repeatedly appeared in Accounting Today’s Top 100 VAR listing, ranking #20 in 2015.