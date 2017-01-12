Dublin Oh dentist Dr. Cheung has released “4 New Year’s Resolutions for a Healthier Smile in 2017.” I try to encourage all patients to set up their checkup appointments at the end of the year or right at the beginning. This way, we can really keep a close watch the health on the teeth and gums preventing cavities, among other issues.

Dublin Ohio dentist Dr. Jerry Cheung, of Bright Smile Dental, works with patients throughout the year on everything from emergency dental situations to dental implants. The family dentist sees patients young and old and continually advises every year should begin with a healthy dental plan set up in advance. To help patients start fresh this year, Dr. Cheung has released “4 New Year’s Resolutions for a Healthier Smile in 2017.”

Dr. Cheung comments, “All too often, patients come in when they have a problem with their teeth, rather than proactively addressing overall oral healthcare in advance. In so many cases, the patient is in pain or the problem has gotten so bad that the discomfort and expense can be overwhelming. To ease that burden, I try to encourage all patients to set up their checkup appointments at the end of the year or right at the beginning, every three to six months. This way, we can really keep a close watch on the health of the teeth and gums preventing cavities, among other issues.”

Dental Health New Year’s Resolution #1

Never Skip a Check Up. Biannual or quarterly checkups are essential to maintaining a healthy mouth as well as overall health. Oral health is very much connected to the functioning of other systems and organs in the body. Research suggests that periodontitis, a serious gum infection, can increase the risk of developing heart disease. Patients with chronic gum disease can have increased thickness of blood vessels in the neck. There is also evidence that people with diabetes benefit from professional teeth cleanings.

Dental Health New Year’s Resolution #2

Make a commitment to flossing. Sadly, daily brushing, morning and night, are not enough to prevent plaque from accumulating on the teeth. The new year is an ideal time to establish new habits including adding more flossing to the schedule. Dr. Cheung advises carrying floss in a purse or the car to always have it on hand to make flossing even easier on the go.

Dental Health New Year’s Resolution #3

Cut the sweets to prevent tooth decay. Studies confirm that there is a direct link between the amount of sugar a person eats and the amount of tooth decay that can result. While cookies are ok from time to time, overall, there are simple ways to cut back the daily intake of sugar. Chewing gum and naturally flavored, sugar-free seltzer water are ideal examples of tasty treats that can help ward off the cravings.

Dental Health New Year’s Resolution #4

Make smoking a thing of the past. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) actually doubles the risk of gum disease. Dr. Cheung advises patients, “While it’s common knowledge that smoking is extremely dangerous for our overall health, this habit can actually make your teeth and gums deteriorate significantly. I have worked with patients who, despite regular checkups, consistently come in with issues just because they smoke. Make 2017 your year to quit.”

The Dublin OH family dentist also advises patients who have met deductibles for 2016 to schedule appointments now in order to bank on the coverage. There’s no sense in losing it once it’s already been earned.

To learn more about Bright Smile Powell and Dublin Ohio Family Dentist Dr. Cheung, visit http://www.brightsmilepowell.com.

###

About Bright Smile Dental

Led by Dr. Jerry Cheung, Bright Smile Dental serves patients throughout the Powell, Dublin, and Columbus, Ohio areas. Dr. Cheung and his team provide comfort-focused dental services to children, adults, and seniors seeking quality treatment at a family practice. Bright Smile Dental is located at 10214 Sawmill Parkway, Powell, OH 43065.

For more information, visit http://www.brightsmilepowell.com or call 614-799-9140.