Bioworx Is North Florida’s New Sterile Compounding Pharmacy

"We want to build decade-long relationships with our customers, so we have developed operations that will be compliant – not just this year – but for years to come" - Meg Salituro, Bioworx managing partner

Bioworx Compounding Pharmacy is a new full-service retail compounding pharmacy in Green Cove Springs. The pharmacy offers Florida residents pharmaceuticals produced in a state-of-the-art sterile facility.

“We’ve been building the sterile rooms and procedures for the last six months and finally now offer a one-stop shop for all of a patient’s pharmaceuticals needs,” said Meg Salituro Bioworx business manager. “There is nothing like this in Northeast Florida.”

Recent legislative changes elevated the standards for operating a sterile compounding pharmacy in Florida. As a result, many pharmacies in North Florida chose to end their sterile compounding production. Bioworx embraced the changes and exceeds the new protocols. The increase emphasis on safety helps protect Bioworx employees while ensuring customers receive quality compounded medications such as injectables and chelation IV therapy.

“We want to build decade-long relationships with our customers, so we have developed operations that will be compliant – not just this year – but for years to come,” said Salituro.

Bioworx’s dedication to safety is an extension of their dedication to their customers. With the ability to compound sterile and non- sterile pharmaceuticals, Bioworx can fill nearly every prescription from pain cream to bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and gladly accepts most insurance.

“Our success as a pharmacy is measured by our ability to deliver an exceptional customer service,” said Salituro. “In order to offer a great experience for customers, we are a single destination for all prescription needs. We are also competitively priced and fill prescriptions quickly.”

The pharmacy may be new, but the team at Bioworx relies on a broad range of pharmacy knowledge and experience.

“We are excited to service customers for years to come here in North Florida and across the country,” said Salituro.