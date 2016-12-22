Let's Light It Up™ College Christmas Lights We worked with each University to make sure that the bulb color on the Let’s Light It Up™ collection is the exact color the team wears on the field.

Sports enthusiasts rejoice! A new company Let’s Light it Up™ will unveil a new line of NCAA-approved College Christmas lights to begin sales at the Atlanta Gift Show from January 12 to January 16, 2017. Now there is a way for ultimate college football fans to decorate with the true colors of the universities.

The Let’s Light It Up™ collection features Christmas lights using the precise color schemes of the top 25 college football teams, allowing college sports fans the chance to celebrate both Christmas season and bowl season simultaneously.

“We worked with each University to make sure that the bulb color on the Let’s Light It Up™ collection is the exact color the team wears on the field,” Founder Tom DiGiovanni remarked.

“Fans are going to love the versatility of these lights. Not only are they great to put on the house or tree to show your team pride during Christmas, but they can also be used to decorate dorm rooms, and office cubicles.”

Let’s Light It Up™ is a new division of CB Gift, located in Phoenix, AZ. Retailers interested in this item should contact Tom DiGiovanni via email at Tom(at)CB-Gift(dot)com.

About Let’s Light it Up™:

Let’s Light it Up™ was created by its founder Tom DiGiovanni to create new, and different products for the serious sports fan. DiGiovanni has been creating product with overseas factories for over 30 years.

Each product is designed with the sports fan in mind so that he, or she can decorate their home, office, or apartment and show their allegiance to their favorite team. Let’s Light it Up™ is sold through resellers throughout the United States.