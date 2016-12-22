Ujido Releases New Ceremonial Grade Matcha

Ceremonial Matcha is expensive because of the high costs on its super careful growing and processing. But it has the perfect balance of umami flavor and aroma from first harvest tea leaves, and you drink it like a world-class wine.

Ujido today announced that it has released a new Ceremonial Grade Matcha.

Ujido has been selling a Culinary Grade Matcha powder, which is primarily used for culinary purposes, like mixing with other ingredients for baking or adding to smoothies. This grade is the less expensive Matcha powder and is easier for users to receive the full health benefits of Matcha on a daily basis.

With the launch of their Ceremonial Grade Matcha, COO Hidekazu Tanaka hopes that Ujido customers will forget about the health benefits and higher cost for a moment, and concentrate more on the great taste of the original Matcha tea.

“Ceremonial Matcha is expensive because of the high costs on its super careful growing and processing. But it has the perfect balance of umami flavor and aroma from first harvest tea leaves, and you drink it like a world-class wine. In Japan, the Matcha people drink is usually Ceremonial Matcha that’s consumed for special occasions, such as having a special guest at your home or with traditional ceremonies, and it is prepared with hot water using a tea whisk just as in the traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony.”

With this release, Ujido will begin selling tools to help prepare your Matcha as well as releasing additional Matcha products on their website in early 2017.

About Ujido

For 180 years, Ujido has been committed to bringing the world authentic, high-quality green tea from Uji, Kyoto, Japan. Ujido’s Matcha green tea powder boasts numerous nutritional and health benefits. You can drink Ujido Matcha powder the traditional Japanese tea way as well as add it to different recipes to drink or eat. For more information, visit http://ujido.com.