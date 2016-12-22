Practice Management Institute (PMI) today announced a partnership with the Medical Society of Virginia (MSV) to provide its specialized curriculum for medical office professionals across the state.

“We are extremely excited by the opportunity to reestablish our partnership with PMI,” said Cort Kirkley, Chief Operating Officer for the MSV. “The quality of the curriculum is an important element in our decision to offer their courses to our members and we are confident PMI meets the needs of our very diverse membership. “

The Virginia faculty team will be led by Lesley Wagner, Practice Advocacy Manager for the MSV. Lesley is a seasoned professional who devotes her efforts and skills toward changing practice paradigms, shaping new market approaches and driving meaningful training for the next generation of medical practice staff in today's ever-evolving landscape.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to bring these classes to the medical practices of Virginia,” said Wagner. “I know the value of these programs first-hand as well as the long-term benefits recognized by students who have successfully completed training. Enhanced knowledge makes these professionals more valuable contributors to the long-term success of the practice.”

The January training calendar will include two classes on the new quality-based measurements known as MACRA. This training will provide up-to-date information on practice participation in 2017 and beyond. The Certified Medical Office Manager (CMOM)® certification course will also debut in January. This course is designed for anyone currently running a practice or wanting to become a practice leader. Key areas of learning include: financial management, practice administration, and personnel and time management. http://www.msv.org/programs/education

“This is an exciting time for us. Our partnership with the Medical Society of Virginia, featuring industry powerhouse Lesley Wagner, will bring the PMI presence in Virginia to a level we haven’t seen in years,” said Michael Moore, Vice President of Business Development for PMI. “We are very much looking forward to this state-wide initiative to bring PMI educational and credentialing courses to cities throughout the state.”

Practice Management Institute works with hundreds of health care systems, hospitals, medical societies, physician organizations, and learning institutions across the country to provide training and certification for administrative staff in outpatient facilities. Classes address the latest updates relevant to medical office coding, billing, operations and compliance. Since 1983, thousands of medical office professionals have attended PMI training; 20,000 have earned one or more certifications in their area(s) of expertise. http://www.pmiMD.com

The Medical Society of Virginia is a professional association with 11,000 members. The MSV serves as the liaison between local, national and specialty medical organizations. It is the only association representing all medical doctors and doctors of osteopathy, regardless of specialty or type of practice setting in Virginia. The MSV leads the way in advocating for patient protection in the current managed care environment and for access to health care for all Virginians and for the highest standards of quality for health care. Practice Management Institute (PMI) today announced a partnership with the Medical Society of Virginia (MSV) to provide its specialized curriculum for medical office professionals across the state.