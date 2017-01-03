Best Channel Vendor 2017 But even after nine years, Sterling continues to raise the bar. We are committed to providing the most advanced payment solutions, best-in-class technology, and the service and support our customers need to build their businesses.

Sterling Payment Technologies, a leading provider of payment processing, announced it has been recognized by Business Solutions Magazine as one of the Best Channel Vendors for 2017, ranking Sterling's payment processing among the nation's best. This year marks the ninth consecutive year that Sterling has received the honor in the category of payment processing.

“We are honored to be selected as Best Channel Vendor for nine years in a row,” said Paul Hunter, president and CEO at Sterling Payment Technologies. “We’re truly grateful to be recognized again this year. But even after nine years, Sterling continues to raise the bar. We are committed to providing the most advanced payment solutions, best-in-class technology, and the service and support our customers need to build their businesses.”

Business Solutions Magazine partnered with Penn State University to conduct the survey and analyze the results to ensure statistical accuracy. More than 5,300 validated votes were cast, making this one of the largest surveys of its kind. As with past years, only the top 5 percent of vendors were recognized with Best Channel Vendor honors. In this year’s survey, Sterling received exceptional marks for service and support, channel friendliness, product features, product reliability, product innovation, and VAR margins.

As a national payment processor, Sterling Payment Technologies is dedicated to providing fast, affordable and secure payment processing to merchants throughout the U.S. In addition to providing a complete range of credit, debit and gift programs, Sterling is an expert in easy payment integrations that include EMV solutions, P2P encryption, tokenization, out-of-scope solutions, mobile solutions, and cloud-based POS reporting platforms. The company’s focus on technology and service allows Sterling to provide superior customer support and a broad range of advanced solutions to its customers.

To learn more, contact Sterling Payment Technologies at (800) 383-0561 or visit http://www.sterlingpayment.com.

About Sterling Payment Technologies:

Founded in 2001, Sterling Payment Technologies is one of the most innovative, customer-focused payment processors in the industry. An 11-year integration partner with Datacap and a key partner with Ingenico for integrated payments, the company processes payment transactions for all major credit cards including Visa®, MasterCard®, Discover® and American Express®. Sterling is committed to providing POS resellers, developers and merchants with the most advanced payment solutions in the marketplace, including a complete range of electronic payment processing services, such as credit, debit, PIN debit, EMV, fleet, gift card, and electronic benefits transfer (EBT). The company has been recognized by Business Solutions Magazine as Best Channel Vendor for nine consecutive years, ranking Sterling's payment processing among the nation's best. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Sterling is represented in communities across the country by point-of-sale equipment dealers and software developers, independent sales offices, banks, and an internal sales team.

Contact:

Anton Wurr, Executive Director of Marketing

Sterling Payment Technologies

800-383-0561

anton(dot)wurr(at)sterlingpayment(dot)com

###