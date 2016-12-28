Bessie T. Wilkerson’s new book, My Friend the Wind, ($9.99, paperback, 978-1-49-849119-8; $20.99, hardcover, 978-1-49-849120-4; $4.99, e-book, 978-1-49-849121-1) is a beautifully illustrated children’s book carrying the overall message that God is ever present—like the wind He created. Wilkerson’s book not only teaches children about God, but also explains the message in an age appropriate, easy to understand message for the young adolescent age group.

“On a quiet fall day in November of 2014, when I least expected it, God gave me this story and title,” states the author. “This book helps youngsters and preteens listen to the wind and to the voice of our loving Creator and it encourages them to have a relationship with him. It also let's them know that everyone and everything God created is precious to him.”

Bessie T. Wilkerson is an ordained minister and enjoys the outdoors. In 2002 Wilkerson earned a Masters of Education degree in Psychological Studies from Cambridge College. She has worked in the Early Childhood Education/Human Services field for three decades. Wilkerson is a PK (preacher’s kid) and loves the Lord. She enjoys singing and writing children’s books. Bessie resides in Massachusetts with two of her three grown children.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order My Friend the Wind through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact: Bessie T. Wilkerson

Email: booksbybessie8@gmail.com