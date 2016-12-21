TRICK 3D Adds to Team Roster With Director of Communications Hire

Stacy Shade Fortune 500 companies are coming to us, ready to pave the path for future innovation in these new mediums. - Chad Eikhoff

Immersive media and virtual reality studio TRICK 3D today announced the hiring of Stacy Shade to the newly-created position of director of communications. In her role, Shade will set and oversee studio marketing, public relations and internal communications strategies and initiatives. Shade will also be charged with facilitating strategic brand partnerships for the studio.

Stacy Shade joins TRICK 3D after spending a decade building media relationships in both technology and hospitality sectors through her roles at Atlanta-based startups User Insight and ShopVisible, and not-for-profit Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB). Most recently, Shade founded and helmed her own boutique PR consultancy, Clear Voice PR. Shade has served multiple terms on the board of the Atlanta chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) and continues to be an active member of the organization.

“Stacy utilizes a variety of PR and marketing tools and tactics to share the TRICK 3D story with the wider world,” remarked Executive Producer Laura Rea. “She’s hyper-focused on generating results that increase awareness about the leading CG and VR work produced here at TRICK 3D.”

Shade’s hiring coincides with the announcement of the studio’s overall growth. TRICK 3D has doubled revenue over the past 12 months. The Atlanta-based studio’s expansion is largely attributable to the studio leading in its industry vertical and to an increase in overall demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) from Fortune 500 companies.

“We’re definitely seeing a surge in inquiries for AR and VR content as we continue to share our capabilities and story,” said studio Founder and CEO Chad Eikhoff. “Fortune 500 companies are coming to us, ready to pave the path for future innovation in these new mediums. The demand is very exciting to see, and TRICK 3D is thrilled to be the enabling force behind many of the world’s best-known brands’ AR and VR initiatives. We are excited to have a strong talent like Stacy on board to help share our stories and build new, exciting relationships.”

ABOUT TRICK 3D

TRICK 3D is an immersive media studio specializing in the creation of virtual worlds through 3D animation and virtual reality (VR). With deep roots in commercial and original 3D film production, TRICK 3D’s capabilities include virtual worlds and sets, character animation, photo-real renderings and visualization, stereoscopic 3D and more. The studio’s full virtual production pipeline includes a virtual camera system with live motion-tracked camera, as well as a composite and green screen stage. TRICK 3D enables virtual worlds and programming for a variety of clients, including Fortune 100 corporations, such as Aflac and AT&T, as well as entertainment giants like CBS and Turner Broadcasting System. To learn more about TRICK 3D’s capabilities, visit TRICK3D.com and follow @TRICK3D on Twitter.