Airtel Rwanda Partners with Kirusa to Launch SMS Trivia Contest

This year's contest was a bigger version of the one that Airtel conducted last year and hence, we partnered with Kirusa to benefit from their Contest Application platform. I am delighted to announce that the results were marvelous.

Airtel Rwanda, a leading telecommunications network company, successfully organized a consumer promotion contest titled ‘Tunga,' in partnership with Kirusa, a global leader in providing telecom and social media solutions. The promotion that ran from August 11, 2016, to November 17, 2016, recently concluded last week where Airtel handed over a brand new car Suzuki Alto to the lucky winner that participated in answering the trivia questions.

The 90-day promotion was a series of SMS trivia quizzes, wherein subscribers would SMS or call 155 to mark their answers. Subscribers earned 100 points for every correct answer and received 50 additional points for attempting. Weekly Tunga promotion winners won new motorbikes, for over 12 weeks, and the grand winner being awarded the New Suzuki Alto-800. The contest also brought forth daily winners as well, who got airtime transferred on their Airtel account balance.

Airtel Rwanda has received a remarkable response from its subscribers since launching the contest on Kirusa’s Contest Application (KCA) technology platform.

Airtel Rwanda Director, Moses Abindabizemu said, “Our Tunga promotion was organized as a gesture of appreciation towards our customers for investing their trust and loyalty in Airtel. Which is why we created an opportunity, wherein customers can stand to win a range of prizes. This year’s contest was a bigger version of the one that Airtel conducted last year and hence, we partnered with Kirusa to benefit from their Contest Application platform. I am delighted to announce that the results were marvelous.”

On a similar note, Barinderpal Mumick, Vice President of Operations, Kirusa said, “We are honored to have collaborated with Bharti Airtel in this effort to maximize customer engagement in Rwanda. We hope that this gesture goes a long way in making an active and positive imprint amongst Rwandans”.

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high-speed DSL broadband, IPTV, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 359 million customers across its operations at the end of July 2016. To know more, please visit, http://www.airtel.com

About Kirusa

Kirusa is a global leader in providing telecom & social media solutions that enable customers to have a voice and connect seamlessly. Kirusa’s solutions include InstaVoice®, InstaVoice Celeb™, InstaVoice Sports™, myGenie™ & a host of mobile marketing solutions, which are offered in partnership with over 40 mobile carriers in Africa, India, LatAm, and the Middle East, as well as via the app stores for iOS, Android & Windows. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and its highly reliable, scalable multimodal & cloud platforms, which manage over 1.6 billion calls a month. Kirusa solutions are being used by over 85 Million mobile users in four continents every month. Kirusa has been recognized as one of Top 20 most promising technology companies by Silicon India and one of Top 25 emerging technology companies by Smart Techie magazine. The InstaVoice app won first prize at NJTC Mobile Apps Forum. Informa selected InstaVoice as a finalist for the Best App in Africa. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents. InstaVoice is a US registered trademark of Kirusa, Inc. For more information, visit: http://www.kirusa.com

