Odoo is 90% Cheaper Than Other Email Marketing Providers

Odoo offers a disruptive price, ideal for SME’s marketing. Unlike major mass mailing software solutions, Odoo Email Marketing has a fixed monthly price, regardless of the amount of recipients or the number of emails to send out.

Starting at $40 with the Odoo Online version (the saas version), users can send up to 50 000 emails per day. “We are able to offer a competitive price because we have a wide product range and we don’t rely only on the email marketing app. With such a great quality-price ratio, Odoo is a growth lever for all companies,” says Fabien Pinckaers, Odoo CEO and Founder.

The graph (in attachment), shows that for an SME with 20 000 contacts, Odoo is 70% cheaper than MailChimp, and it goes up to 90% cheaper if a company has a database of 100 000 recipients.

No limits with the open source version.

Odoo is open source too. The community version (on-premise) allows users to send unlimited emails to as many subscribers as they want. In this case, it’s just a matter of the company’s server capacity. This means that for very large companies, email marketing costs are severely reduced and Odoo Email Marketing becomes way cheaper than any provider.

Fabien Pinckaers adds: “Email Marketing, was one of the key applications missing to complete the management software, now we can clearly say that Odoo covers all business needs!”

Odoo Email Marketing is available on the 3 editions (Online, Enterprise & Community). Like all other Odoo apps: the first stand-alone app is free on Odoo Online: http://www.odoo.com/start

About Odoo

Over the last 10 years, Odoo (formely OpenERP) has grown from a tiny student dorm room into a 250-employee company offering a whole new solution (read the story here). Odoo is distributed worldwide by 600+ partners and used by +50,000 customers who run & grow their business with the management software. Odoo offers a wide range of applications, from sales and CRM down to inventory, accounting, CMS & HR. Three years ago, Odoo launched its cloud offer, Odoo Online, which is now used by thousands of SMEs around the world. You can find it on odoo.com.