By partnering with StraighterLine, Baker College is helping students achieve their personal, academic, and career goals.

StraighterLine, the fastest-growing provider of alternative academic credit, has partnered with Baker College to offer students a more flexible and affordable pathway to degree attainment. The largest independent college in the state of Michigan, Baker serves nearly 24,000 students not only in Michigan, but all over the world with its extensive online offerings.

Of the new partnership, StraighterLine Founder and CEO Burck Smith says, “As a student-centric, career-focused college, Baker aligns well with our own mission of saving students money and guaranteeing credit transfer into applicable degree programs. By partnering with StraighterLine, Baker College is helping students achieve their personal, academic, and career goals.”

Baker will also be offering eligible students a tuition discount upon successful completion and transfer of StraighterLine courses.

Dr. Jill Langen, President of Baker Online indicates, “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to partner with StraighterLine as they share our strong commitment to quality. All StraighterLine credit-bearing courses are approved by ACE (American Council on Education) and the Department of Education selected StraighterLine as an EQUIP partner – a strong reflection of their evaluation of StraighterLine curriculum. “

Baker College was one of the first colleges to pursue the concept of online education and now serves thousands of students each year through their Online campus. Baker College Online is one of only a few institutions across the nation to earn an “Exemplary Quality” rating from the Online Learning Consortium. Baker students can choose to take 100% of their classes online with no on-campus requirements or complete their degrees at one of 11 locations across the State of Michigan. Regardless of how students elect to complete their degree, they can be sure to receive a quality educational experience.

About Baker College

Since 1911, Baker College has had one goal, and that is to prepare students for challenging and rewarding careers. Baker College is regionally accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and approved to award associate, bachelors, master and doctoral degrees. An affordable option for students interested in earning their degree, Baker College offers scholarship opportunities for Straighter Line students. In addition, Baker College is proud to be an active participant of GoArmyEd and CCAF’s AU-ABC Program and qualified students are eligible to receive Federal military and Veteran education benefits.

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine is an innovative higher education model that provides high quality online general education courses that colleges recognize for credit. StraighterLine’s low-cost online courses are offered to students for a $99-a-month subscription.

StraighterLine is among a select few online course providers to be invited to participate in the Department of Education’s EQUIP (Educational Quality through Innovation Partnerships) Program, which allows students to access federal financial aid for the chosen programs.

StraighterLine has developed a network of over 100 leading adult-serving colleges and universities that guarantee acceptance of StraighterLine courses. Having been evaluated and recommended by the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT), StraighterLine courses will also be considered by more than 2,000 other colleges and universities for transfer to their degree programs upon request. StraighterLine currently serves 20,000 individual students a year. Visit http://www.straighterline.com for more information.