Our blogs are compiled by our research team, and are timely and often thought-provoking. What we really value is the feedback given by our blog readers, particularly on what can sometimes be controversial topics.

Concept Searching, the global leader in multi-term metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software, and developer of the Smart Content Framework™, has compiled the list of its most read blogs and thought leadership articles in 2016.

The readership of Concept Searching’s blog, Smart Content Discussions, has increased each year for the past six years, with readers numbering in the thousands each month. Smart Content Discussions is platform and product agnostic, deals with the major topics of the day, and offers practical and independent assessments.

According to Martin Garland, President, “As a vendor, our company focuses on the needs and requirements of our clients. Our blogs are compiled by our research team, and are timely and often thought-provoking. What we really value is the feedback given by our blog readers, particularly on what can sometimes be controversial topics. There is a certain amount of anonymity in blog responses, and it is through our blogs, we are able to learn what is important to our readers and the IT community.”

The top read blogs and articles include the following:

The Digital Workplace – Brand New or a Has-been?

If you haven’t heard about the digital workplace, trust me, you will. Everything old is made new, and comes around again, and with a few tweaks, voila, it’s new. And so the digital workplace is new again, almost by just renaming it. If we eliminate the fluff around the digital workplace, it boils down to … Read more

Home on the Range – Keep it Safe. Data Sovereignty and Security

The recent Microsoft versus the US Department of Justice (DoJ) is an interesting development in individual privacy, some laud it as a resounding victory on behalf of all citizens who still hold on to hope that our information will be kept private. That is yet to be seen. But let’s take a look at … Read more

Solve Your Search Nightmare. Stop Your End Users Tagging Content

Enterprise search. The perennial nightmare. It doesn’t have to be. If 91% of SharePoint organizations would stop making their end users tag documents. As shown in the results from Concept Searching’s recently published fourth SharePoint and Office 365 State of the Market survey, and also from surveys by AIIM, SharePoint organizations will not give up … Read more

Let’s Give In to the Millennials and Update or Rewrite All Our Processes

I can now see IT teams cringe, stomp their feet, or maybe cry. All that hard work and understanding, tricks of the trade dealing with difficult tools reinvented again, although probably not difficult for the IT folks. If you are an expert, your boss will of course ask how fast processes can be written. It … Read more

Technology and Information Governance – A Match Made in Heaven

Several years ago, we were already concerned about Information Governance long before it became a persistent and sometimes annoying subject. Almost all the articles and analyst viewpoints consist of definitions, what’s involved, why you should do it, but rarely the how to do it. Although it is quite the subject of the day, not that many … Read more

Concept Searching authors a variety of technical and business material throughout the year, which were well received. Those most accessed was:



About Concept Searching

Concept Searching is the industry leader specializing in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management. Platform agnostic, Concept Searching also has a Microsoft Gold Application Development competency, and offers a complete suite of SharePoint and Office 365 solutions. The award winning technologies integrated with Concept Searching’s Smart Content Framework™ encompass the entire portfolio of unstructured information assets in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. Clients have deployed the intelligent metadata enabled solutions to improve search, records management, identification and protection of privacy data, migration, text analytics, eDiscovery, and enterprise social networking applications.

Concept Searching is headquartered in the US with offices in the UK, Canada and South Africa.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.