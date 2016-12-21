NEON Signal Mapper Android UI

TRX Systems announced today the availability of an enhanced feature set for the NEON® Signal Mapper solution that further simplifies the task of collecting, mapping, and analyzing the performance of wireless networks in complex buildings and campuses. Leveraging TRX’s patented NEON 3D location technology, Signal Mapper is integrated with portable test equipment from industry leading partners and provides an ideal solution for measuring, troubleshooting, and documenting the coverage and performance of public safety and cellular networks.

NEON Signal Mapper is an Android-based application deployed with a small, wearable tracking unit. Users collecting wireless network performance data directly from the Android device or from 3rd party test equipment are seamlessly tracked inside buildings and outdoors. Collected signal data is automatically geo-referenced to a 3D building model and all mapped data is stored in the NEON Cloud for easy remote access and visualization.

With the release of the new features, NEON Signal Mapper further reduces the cost and complexity to create, document, and analyze wireless network signal maps. Benefits include:



Simultaneous, synchronized uplink and downlink data collection cuts 50% of testing time by allowing this complex testing to be done in one test pass

Local tracks with configurable colored dots provide real-time visual feedback showing covered areas, allowing on-site verification of data collection

Support for seamlessly combining and comparing 3D signal maps provides a quick and clear view of network changes, dramatically reducing time for problem analysis

Geo-referenced notes and pictures are easily added and stored for remote viewing and collaborative analysis that can reduce the need for unnecessary repeat site visits

Simple tools for 3D report creation dramatically reduce the time needed to document even large and complex buildings

Both centralized and local, real-time visualization of geo-referenced data enables quick analysis of signal coverage and faster problem resolution.

“NEON Signal Mapper is revolutionizing indoor signal mapping, simplifying the job of the engineers in the field, and lowering costs for their agencies and companies. We will continue to invest in our patented NEON technology and look forward to continuing to add enhancements that make our customers’ jobs easier in 2017,” said Jeff Kunst, VP of Product and Business Development at TRX Systems.

NEON Signal Mapper is now available for purchase from TRX partners – connect with them at http://www.trxsystems.com/signal-mapper

NEON WiFi Mapper is now available with these exciting new features at http://www.trxsystems.com/wifi-mapper

About TRX Systems

TRX Systems is the developer of NEON® Location Solutions, delivering location and mapping indoors, underground and in dense urban areas where GPS is not available or is unreliable. NEON delivers ubiquitous, low-cost, 3D location through the use of advanced sensor fusion, ranging, and patented dynamic mapping algorithms.

TRX Systems is the recipient of the 2015 Silver Edison Award for innovation in the Navigation and Robotics category, the Tibbetts Award given by the U.S. Small Business Administration for innovation and economic impact of research and development and the Innovator Award from the Chesapeake Regional Tech Counsel (CRTC). TRX's location software development has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Army and the Department of Homeland Security.

For more information, visit http://www.trxsystems.com.