Veracity Earns FAA 145 Repair Station Certification

Veracity Technology Solutions, a leading service provider of nondestructive inspection services in the military aviation and power generation industry, is proud to announce it was awarded a CFR Part 145 Repair Station Certification focusing on NDT, by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Certification was earned through demonstrating competence in safety, technical and quality standards during a five phase process and covers nondestructive testing for visual, penetrant, magnetic particle, eddy current and ultrasonic methods.

“This FAA certification allows us to better serve the aviation community and as NDT technology continues to advance, Veracity’s technicians can respond with the same level of quality our current customers have come to expect” said Jeff Siewert, Veracity’s Director of Quality.

Veracity’s technicians have an extensive aviation background gained from their prior military service. Among its successes, Veracity developed an autonomous robotic inspection system to detect wing skin corrosion on KC-135 aircraft as well as an ultrasonic technique for the inspection of the aft terminal support beam at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Veracity’s President, Kevin McKinley said, “Based on our experience and expertise in advanced NDT development, becoming an FAA repair station was the next logical step in our growth as an inspection service provider.”

About Veracity Technology Solutions Veracity Technology Solutions develops customized non-destructive inspection solutions for aviation and power generation industries. Veracity’s proven proprietary technology often exceeds OEM detection capabilities on applications such as wings, rotor blades, landing gear, generators, and both gas and steam turbines. With a team of ASNT/NAS-410/FAA certified technicians, Veracity has distinguished itself with an impressive track record of helping customers extend the service life of high-value assets and lower inspection costs. Learn more at http://www.veracityts.com