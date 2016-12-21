Handcraft a Dreamcatcher Now at Grand Velas Riviera Maya Kids Club

children can step back in time and discover the ancient Huichol tradition of weaving dreamcatchers

As part of Grand Velas Riviera Maya’s continuous commitment to ensure its guests are acquainted with the ancient history and customs of the Yucatán Peninsula, the Kids Club is launching a new, exciting program that enables children to master the 2,000-year-old tradition of weaving their own dreamcatcher. Known as the ‘Huichol Eye’ which means ‘The Eye of God’, this ancient craft process has been present for centuries amongst the native populations of the Coras and Huicholes in the Mexican states of Jalisco and Nayarit.

Inspired by this historical influence, little ones can re-enact this famous tradition of weaving colorful patterns around five circles representing the Eyes of God. Dreamcatchers are designed to bring good luck encourage positive dreams, warding off negativity energy and nightmares.

Each color has a different meaning and children in the Kids Club can have fun choosing their own color palette so that they can bring home a homemade and personalized souvenir. Organized twice a week within the state-of-the-art Grand Velas Riviera Maya Kids Club, children will be able to learn a fun new creative activity as well as the history of the native Yucatán Peninsula populations.

An innovative dedicated area where children can play and create memories through fun activities in a supervised environment, the kids’ club at Grand Velas Riviera Maya is for children aged 5 to 12 years old. Kids learn how to make piñatas, kites, masks, and jewelry and can find enjoy a dedicated video area with a theatre, X-Box and Wii gaming systems. Movies, storytelling, arts and crafts, board games and bingo are also on tap. Daily activities are flexible, ensuring there is something to suit all tastes. The Kid´s Club is open every weekday from 9am to 11pm, as part of the all-inclusive resort package.

