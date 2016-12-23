“Fred and the Happy Face Spider”: a fun and vividly illustrated story of a service dog who encounters a most awesome and rare discovery in Hawaii. “Fred and the Happy Face Spider” is the creation of published author, Janet Morrison, gifted author and dedicated writer.

Janet has always loved writing. She says, “I have been writing mostly poetry, essays, professional columns, and short stories since high school in Michigan. The Fred, the Dog series is my first attempt at writing for children.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Morrison’s new book continues the rollicking adventures of sweet and smart service dog, Fred. This time Fred and his owner, Jan, are vacationing in Hawaii, and Fred makes a fascinating discovery. What is rare, creepy, crawly, and cute all at the same time? Read on to find out!

