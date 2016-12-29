Carnegie Council, Making Ethics Matter Carnegie Council is one of the world's top creators of nonpartisan educational resources on international ethics, used by professionals, journalists, educators, students, and the greater public.

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs announces its January 2017 current affairs programs, which are open to the public.

All talks take place in the Council's headquarters in New York City and are streamed as live webcasts.

JANUARY 2017 EVENTS

Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations

Thomas L. Friedman, "New York Times" and Best-Selling Author

January 11, 8:00am ET

From massive leaps in technology to the acceleration of climate change, the workplace, politics, and ethics are all going through tectonic shifts. Why is this happening? And how can we find the value in "being late," or pausing to appreciate this amazing epoch we're passing through?

Europe's Last Chance: Why the European States Must Form a More Perfect Union

Guy Verhofstadt, European Parliament and Former Prime Minister of Belgium

January 24, 6:00pm ET

From the wave of migration to Brexit, Europe is caught in its greatest series of crises since the Second World War. How can it survive? What are the consequences of a divided Europe, on both sides of Atlantic? Could a United States of Europe, patterned after the American federal system, be a realistic solution?

