Paula Allen, vice president of human resources for FirstService Residential, North America’s largest residential property management company, has been selected to participate in the South Florida Business Journal’s HR Roundtable on Friday, January 13, in Fort Lauderdale.

Allen will join fellow human resources professionals from across South Florida, to discuss “Banking on Millennials.” The roundtable discussion will focus on the unique characteristics of Millennials, in contrast to Baby Boomers and Generation X. They will talk about effective strategies to motivate and mentor millennials – the next generation of leaders key to furthering businesses’ success.

Allen joined FirstService Residential in 2015, bringing with her more than 20 years of HR industry-related experience. Prior to joining FirstService Residential, Allen worked for several major corporations in South Florida, including Baptist Health, the largest healthcare organization in South Florida, and Burger King, where she led a team that supported operations with annual revenue in excess of $10 billion.

“FirstService Residential has given me the opportunity to bring my extensive experience to the thriving, fast-growing industry of community association management. It is an honor to share what I have learned from so many years in human resources with our associates, and especially with the communities in our care,” said Allen. “Serving on this distinguished panel is an extension of that. I look forward to sitting alongside my peers and learning from their insights.”

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com