2016 Top 100 Companies Hiring Remote Workers This list represents thousands of hours of research throughout 2016, and we are confident it will be a great asset to jobseekers looking for remote work. - Laura Spawn, CEO

The December 2016 report—organized alphabetically—was released in two parts, each containing details about 50 telecommute-friendly companies. Part I of the report overviews companies with names beginning with letters A through I, and Part II of the report highlights companies initialed J-Z.

Laura Spawn, Virtual Vocations' CEO said, “Throughout 2016, our team has researched hundreds of companies and the telecommuting positions they offer. After spending thousands of hours compiling this information into our company database, we are excited to share the highlights of our findings with others who are looking for remote work opportunities.”

METHODOLOGY

Remote employers included in Virtual Vocations’ Top 100 Companies rankings for 2016 were determined based on company research completed by the Virtual Vocations team throughout the year.

All of the 100 Top Telecommute Companies have been profiled within Virtual Vocations’ Telecommute Companies Database—a storehouse of thousands of telecommute-friendly companies’ profiles individually detailing core company data, an RSS feed of company news, links to company social media profiles and websites, a graph of recent hiring trends, and more.

Each of Virtual Vocations’ Top Telecommute Companies for 2016 also have been investigated as a standout remote employer who demonstrates their commitment to telecommuting and/or hiring in unique ways.

Virtual Vocations’ inaugural 100 Best Companies list includes telecommute-friendly businesses and organizations that promote workplace diversity and inclusion, prioritize company perks and high-level salaries, are visionaries within their respective fields, function as tech start-ups developing innovative products and work environments, encourage employee wellness, or are regular contributors to Virtual Vocations’ weekly Employer Alert blog posts containing the most current employer-submitted telecommute job openings available.

TOP TELECOMMUTE COMPANIES STATS

Information technology, Virtual Vocations’ top remote job category for 2016 emerged as the telecommuting industry representative of the most Top Telecommute Companies. Fifty-two percent of employers on the list are from the IT sector, but not all these employers solely hire software developers, programmers, engineers, and technical support professionals. Telecommuting IT companies also hire for remote positions like project manager, recruiter, sales representative, analyst, and business manager.

Additional telecommuting industries prominently evident on Virtual Vocations’ Top Telecommute Companies list include customer service, consulting, marketing, finance, and research.

Read the full reports on Virtual Vocations’ 100 Best Remote Employers of 2016 via Top Telecommute Companies Part I and Top Telecommute Companies Part II on their blog.

About Virtual Vocations: Virtual Vocations is the largest and most comprehensive online database of telecommute-only jobs. Offering more than 40 diverse career categories and customizable search filters, Virtual Vocations is committed to helping job seekers gain an advantage in the competitive telecommute job market by finding quality job leads faster and easier. Virtual Vocations has assisted over half a million people in their search for flexible, telecommute jobs and is dedicated to bringing subscribers scam-free job leads that offer some form of telecommuting or virtual work. Virtual Vocations is a private, family-owned and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, AZ.