A recent study found the number one thing holding law firms back was their leadership’s inability to recognize or appreciate the need for change1. Weber & Rose, PSC, now Weber Rose, has been a pillar in the Louisville and Kentucky’s legal community for over 30 years and recently decided that it was time to embrace change and update its brand in a major way. Spearheading the rebranding effort was Attorney and Marketing Director, Rachel Dickey, who worked in collaboration with designer Rachel Foster and photographer Whitney Neil.

The new brand design sets the firm apart and shows Weber Rose’s commitment to become a brand leader in the legal industry. The major overhaul of the firm’s branding and their new marketing efforts are intended to aid Weber Rose’s quest to be Louisville and Kentucky’s premier business boutique law firm. The new logo and website was specifically designed with entrepreneurs and business owners in mind. “We updated the logo to give it an entrepreneurial and modern feel, and updated our website to show our personality as a firm. Going forward we will regularly share useful content through our blog and social media efforts and hope that this will help us bring more value to our potential and existing clients,” said Dickey. “It’s been a fun process with all members of the firm engaged in providing input to develop the brand.

“We want our potential clients to know that we care about the businesses we work with, and that we are approachable,” said Darryl Durham, Shareholder and CEO at Weber Rose. “Our current clients already know this about us, and we hope that our new branding and marketing efforts will help convey that to future clients as well.”

ABOUT WEBER ROSE

Weber Rose has 17 attorneys practicing in a wide variety of areas including general business representation, employment law, real estate law, litigation, creditor’s rights and bankruptcy, and trusts and estates. The firm offers a one-stop shop for business owners, with the one-on-one attention provided to all clients.

1 “Law Firms in Transition” An Altman Weil Flash Survey, 2016