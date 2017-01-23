Author Shares Her Journey to Self-Acceptance in New Book

Today, many people often hold back from pursuing their dreams because of unfair self-judgment. Many Americans become so consumed with the fear of failure and disapproval from others that they tend to fall short of going after what they want.

After receiving two National Sales Awards from a Fortune 100 company, Mardi Kirkland realized her successes didn’t yield to her happiness or fulfillment. When Kirkland became aware that only she could define her life and source of happiness, she was inspired to write her first book, “Who’s Pulling My Strings?”

“Once I became free of the tyranny of criticism, I became aware that most of the people I encountered were also crippled by criticism,” said Kirkland. “Knowing that you teach best what you most need to learn, I knew I must share my healing secrets so people who are struggling can positively change their life.”

“Who’s Pulling My Strings?” takes the reader beyond theory and lists of things to do to change their life. It shows what it will be like to take these life-changing steps, and what to do when obstacles seem to be blocking their path.

Kirkland’s new book is conversational as it guides readers through her journey to self-acceptance. Sharing her personal experiences, Kirkland’s book encourages readers to discover their true potential while breaking free from self-doubt and criticism.

“Who’s Pulling My Strings?”

By Mardi Kirkland

ISBN: 978-1-45259-272-5 (sc); 978-1-45259-274-9 (hc); 978-1-45259-273-2 (e-book)

Available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

If graduate degrees were given in imprisonment in caring what others think of you and doing whatever it takes to become free, Mardi Kirkland would have PhDs in both subjects. A mother, grandmother, real estate agent, and life mentor, Mardi currently lives in Scottsdale, Ariz.

