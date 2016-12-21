The winners truly embody products and services that are forward thinking and have the greatest opportunity to have a big impact on our industry.

FierceMarkets (http://www.fiercemarkets.com) today announced the winners of its inaugural Fierce Innovation Awards: Life Sciences Edition. The goal of the program is to identify and showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the biotech, digital health, and pharma industries.

Rebecca Willumson, Publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma, said, “We were overwhelmed by the response to our inaugural awards program. Almost 200 applications were received and judges commented that the technology presented and the quality of applications was very impressive. The winners truly embody products and services that are forward thinking and have the greatest opportunity to have a big impact on our industry.”

Winners were announced across 5 distinct categories. The judges ultimately selected 3 companies and their solutions from the pool of individual category winners for special recognition as “Best in Show” winners.

Honorees were selected by a distinguished panel of judges from Amgen, Medidata, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceutical Development Group, PPD, PwC, Thread Research, Valeo Partners, and Verily. More information about our judges can be found here.

Judges evaluated submissions based on Effectiveness, Technical Innovation, Competitive Advantage, Financial Impact and True Innovation.

The 2016 Fierce Innovation Awards: Life Sciences Winners are:

Biotech Innovation:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals for Computationally Intelligent Phenotypic Screening Platform

Data Analytics/ Business Intelligence:

Covance for Xcellerate® Trial Design

Digital Health Solution:

ContextMedia for The Digital Exam Room Wallboard, Infusion Room Tablet and Patient Mobile Connect

Drug Delivery Technology:

Bicycle Therapeutics for Bicycles® and Bicycle Drug Conjugates®

Technology Innovation:

InCrowd for InCrowd MicroTracker

The Best in Show Winners are:

Best Outsourcing Partner

Covance for Xcellerate® Trial Design

Best Technological Innovation

InCrowd for InCrowd MicroTracker

Best New Product or Service

Recursion Pharmaceuticals for Computationally Intelligent Phenotypic Screening Platform

