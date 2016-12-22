Michael T. Cice, CRPC®, RFC® of Allied Financial Consultants, LLP is featured in a special section of the December issue of Philadelphia magazine as a 2016 Five Star Wealth Manager award winner. Five Star Professional partnered with Philadelphia magazine to identify and showcase an exclusive group of wealth managers who have demonstrated excellence in their field.

“This award is a representation of my commitment to helping others. It is meaningful recognition of my passion for helping clients build their future. I would like to thank my clients for their relationship with me and Allied Financial Consultants, LLP. It’s those relationships that make my work so rewarding and enjoyable,” said Michael T. Cice, CRPC®, RFC® of Allied Financial Consultants, LLP.

The 2016 Five Star Wealth Manager award winners have been carefully selected for their commitment to providing quality services to their clients. The award is based on an in-depth research process incorporating peer and firm feedback with objective criteria such as client retention rates, client assets administered, industry experience and regulatory and complaint history.

“I became a financial advisor to help people. At the end of the day, this profession seeks to give advice, guidance, and options that helps people achieve their goals. It’s very rewarding to help people achieve their goals,” said Michael T. Cice, CRPC®, RFC®.

“Based on our evaluation, the wealth managers we recognize are committed to pursuing professional excellence and have a deep knowledge of their industry. They strive to provide exemplary care to the people they serve,” stated Dan Zdon, CEO, Five Star Professional.

“Allied Financial Consultants, LLP is a comprehensive financial planning firm focused on tax efficient strategies. Through our strategic alliance with CPA firm Gilbert, Wilson & Hunter, LLP, we provide clients with a team approach to their tax, investment, insurance, retirement, estate, and financial planning needs,” said Michael T. Cice, CRPC®, RFC®.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional), is based on 10 objective criteria: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Active as a credentialed professional in the financial services industry for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process*); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients; 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or nondiscretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations.

Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products. The award methodology does not evaluate the quality of services provided and is not indicative of the winner’s future performance. 2,677 Philadelphia wealth managers were considered for the award; 557 (25 percent of candidates) were named 2016 Five Star Wealth Managers

*To qualify as having a favorable regulatory and complaint history, the person cannot have: 1. been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a suspended or revoked license, or payment of a fine, 2. had more than three customer complaints filed against them (settled or pending) with any regulatory authority or Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process, 3. individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint filed with a regulatory authority, 4. filed for bankruptcy, or 5. been convicted of a felony.

For research methodology information visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com.