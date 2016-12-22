Batzner Pest Control Donates Food to Local Pantries

Batzner Pest Control kicked off this holiday season with its annual food drive. All employees split into eight teams competing against each other to see who could donate the most food items. Batzner showcased its commitment to the areas it serves by collecting 1,334 food items for donation.

All donated items will be split between the following locations:



New Community Shelter, Green Bay, WI

The Goodman Center, Madison, WI

Food Pantry of Waukesha County, Waukesha, WI

Northern IL Food Bank, Geneva IL

Brenda Borgman, from the winning team, shares her thoughts about her team’s success by saying, “We weren’t focused on winning because it wasn’t about winning for us. It was pooling our resources together and giving as much as we could. Once we did that, the holiday spirit just came out of us.”

In 2017, the Batzner team looks forward to surpassing the amount donated this year.