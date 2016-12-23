TileMatch.com From Betona Tile Can Match, Replace Any Commercial Tile

When world-class venues like Carnival Cruise Lines, Walt Disney Hotels or Hard Rock Café need to replace broken ceramic or porcelain tile, they turn to Betona® Replacement Tile; now those companies and any other can take advantage of TileMatch.com, a service to provide virtually identically matched replacement tiles of any size, color or texture, affordably and quickly.

Customers simply complete an online form to receive a free and postage-paid “Betona Box” to effortlessly send a sample of their tile directly to the factory. Once received, Betona’s advanced technology and craftsmanship go to work, matching the color, shape, and pattern of the tile using advanced imaging technology and scanners. The custom replacement tile is then created from scratch, using a patented mixture of Egyptian white cement, recycled glass, water and industrial colorants. A replicated glaze and UV coating complete the process, and provide a perfect match with virtually unlimited array of colors, patterns, and effects.

All Betona Replacement Tiles meet or exceed all ASTM International standards for durability, anti-fade and anti-slip. They also offer substantial benefits over traditional ceramic tile: they are lighter weight with equal strength and have sound-deadening acoustic properties.

Betona currently provides “attic-stock” replacement tile for one of the world’s largest coffee chain stores. General Contractors are directed to the site by the corporate office and receive negotiated pricing and shipments of precisely matched tile within one week of their orders.

Betona CEO Paul Britten commented, “Betona is the only replacement tile option for facility managers interested in perfect color matching and fast delivery. We are very proud to be the exclusive global manufacturer of this very unique product line and of this easy-to-use service.”

Those interested in learning more can visit TileMatch.com or call 866-248-8832 anytime.

About Betona

Betona has been producing custom tile products since 2009. The company’s tiles are created from recycled materials and are used in floors, walls, murals, and other commercial and residential applications worldwide. Betona Replacement Tiles are custom-matched replacements of virtually any existing ceramic or porcelain tile, available at TileMatch.com.