Children of employees at 11 community colleges are now eligible to receive up to $100K Educator’s Legacy Scholarships to attend McDaniel College.

Now eligible to receive up to $100,000 to attend McDaniel College are children of employees at Anne Arundel Community College, Carroll Community College, Cecil Community College, Chesapeake College, Community College of Baltimore County, Frederick Community College, Garrett College, Hagerstown Community College, Howard Community College and Prince George’s Community College in Maryland, as well as HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.

High school seniors whose parent or guardian works full time in K-12 education can also apply for this guaranteed scholarship to attend McDaniel.

Any service in a K-12 school or at one of the inaugural community college partners qualifies, including teachers, counselors, support staff or administrators, as long as the parent or guardian has at least four years of current and consecutive full-time employment.

There is no limit to the number of scholarships awarded by McDaniel. The $25,000 annual scholarship (or $20,000 per year for commuter students) is renewable each year to students who maintain continuous enrollment and satisfactory academic progress.

Visit http://www.mcdaniel.edu/edulegacyscholarship for additional information about the Educator’s Legacy Scholarship or to learn more about applying to McDaniel College.

For more information about McDaniel College, visit http://www.mcdaniel.edu.

