Marble Systems Debuts Antique Mirror Collection

Marble Systems, sister company to Country Floors, has unveiled its latest collection, Antique Mirror. The collection features six new patterns with additional stone and finishing options, each expertly crafted with distinctive design, as expected from the luxury tile and stone industry leader.

Inspired by 16th century Venetian glassmakers, Marble Systems has taken the classic antiquing process and created a rich, artfully aged collection of patterns and field delivering an old world look with new world style. Suitable for interior wall use, the Antique Mirror Collection is available in field sizes of; 3x6 beveled brick, 3x6 and 12x24. The special order Water jet patterns available are Fan, Picket and Helena.



For additional information regarding MARBLE SYSTEMS products or showrooms, email info(at)marblesystems.com or visit MARBLE SYSTEMS website at http://www.marblesystems.com for specific showroom locations and phone numbers.



ABOUT MARBLE SYSTEMS

Since 1982, Marble Systems has been committed to delivering sublime collections of natural stone. Quarried and processed to exacting specifications using the latest manufacturing technology, our product lines are produced in a wide variety of specialized surface finishes.

With distribution and design centers in Washington, D.C., New York, Florida, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, Marble Systems is uniquely positioned to provide a virtually unlimited supply of the industry’s highest quality natural stone products.

Today, Marble Systems has emerged as the leading choice among top architects, interior designers and discriminating homeowners seeking the finest in natural stone products. Several of our most prestigious projects include: Merrick Plaza in Miami, Trump Plaza in New York, and the Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas.