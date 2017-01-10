America II Adds Six Franchise Lines

Throughout 2017 we will continue to add the very best lines based on our customers’ needs.

America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of semiconductors and electronic components, today announced it has signed franchise distribution agreements with six manufacturers. The company added Jonhon, MynTahl, L-Com Global Connectivity, Kang Yang Hardware, Electronic Assembly, and Amtouch USA to its global line card.

“We closed 2016 with another very strong year of expanding of our franchise line portfolio,” said Jed Pecchioli, Chief Operating Officer.

America II’s latest franchise offerings include a wide range of components from connectors, fiber optics, speakers and receivers, resistive touchscreens, discrete and complex semiconductors to cable assemblies. As the global distributor strengthens its franchise line supply chain, it can offer customers the reliability that scheduled business requires, while continuing to offer world-class programs & solutions.

“Throughout 2017 we will continue to add the very best lines based on our customers’ needs and to help them with cost-effective, manufacturer-direct solutions,” added Pecchioli.

With four billion components in stock at their St. Petersburg, Florida distribution facility, America II Electronics has one of the largest inventories in the industry. The company offers the most complete range of products, from active, passive and electromechanical components to memory and specialty products. In addition to hundreds of franchise and direct manufacturing lines, America II provides world class programs and solutions for industries ranging from telecommunications, industrial and lighting to healthcare, automotive and military. The distributor’s deep experience in global markets allows America II to provide superior service and a broad array of solutions to its customers around the world.

To learn more, contact America II Electronics at (800) 767-2637 or visit http://www.americaii.com.

About America II Electronics:

Established in 1989, America II Electronics, Inc. is a global leader in component distribution. The company stocks more than four billion components, making it one of the world’s largest distributors of semiconductors and electronic components. Through its franchise and direct distribution lines, America II serves as a primary partner for all OEM and EMS customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and with offices in the UK, Germany, China, Japan, Singapore and Mexico, the company also provides value-added services and inventory solutions from its ISO 9001:2008 and ESD-certified 420,000 square foot North American distribution facility.

Contact:

Jed Pecchioli, Chief Operating Officer

America II Electronics

800-767-2637

jpecchio(at)americaii(dot)com

###