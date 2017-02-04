Matt Clark Tile & Stone Now Offering Bakersfield Oceanside Glasstile

Oceanside Glasstile is one of the most beautiful things you’ll ever see.

Matt Clark Tile and Stone has announced this week that they are now offering Bakersfield Oceanside Glasstile.

Tile is a permanent addition to a home which is why it is important to choose tile that will pass the test of time for both quality and design. Oceanside Glasstile is considered one of the world’s best glass tile manufacturers and is offered exclusively to Bakersfield residents by Matt Clark Tile & Stone, who offers only the highest quality tile and stone products in their showroom.

“Oceanside Glasstile is one of the most beautiful things you’ll ever see,” says owner Matt Clark. “The quality of their tile is unmatched which is why I chose to become an exclusive dealer for the company and offer their glass tile to my customers.”

Oceanside Glasstile is a world renowned tile manufacturer known for their unique flair, innovative designs and quality glass tile. Founded in 1992 by surfers in Oceanside, CA, their passion for hot glass and exquisite detail has set the company apart from competitors, offering truly original glass tile. Their unique methods for creating everlasting pieces of functional art has allowed them to become industry leaders in tiling for over two decades.

Most notably, Oceanside Glasstile was hired by Hearst Castle in the early nineties to restore the estate’s iconic Neptune Pool by creating replicas of the original tiles lining the pool area. Since then the company has become the driving force behind bringing back the almost forgotten art of glass mosaic tessera.

Oceanside Glasstile offers Paper Faced Tile which results in a stunning handmade glass tile with one-of-a-kind finish unmatched by any other company in the world. Hundreds of other tile companies have attempted to replicate their designs and create tile equivalent to the quality of Oceanside Glasstile’s products, though none have ever succeeded, solidifying the company as industry leaders.

All of the tile produced by Oceanside Glasstile is made exclusively using recycled glass bottles. Originally offered only in their iconic Cobalt Blue hue, the company has expanded into offering a variety of colors and styles. Their tile is beautiful under all lighting conditions, though is exceptionally beautiful in low-light settings. Additionally, Oceanside Glasstile offers the perfect aesthetic touch for swimming pools and water fountains.

Matt Clark Tile & Stone has been working with Oceanside Glasstile since 1993 and is the only authorized dealer servicing the Bakersfield area. Contact them today to learn more about Bakersfield Oceanside Glasstile for a home or business remodeling project.

