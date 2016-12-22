Wise Company Announces Winners in Bi-Annual Scholarship Competition

The competition, which is set up as an essay contest, seeks out promising young scholars with a mind for realistic and practical approaches to managing America’s aging infrastructure.

With a continued dedication to supporting the education of America’s youth, Wise Company is excited to announce the next round of winners in their bi-annual scholarship competition.

The competition, which is set up as an essay contest, seeks out promising young scholars with a mind for realistic and practical approaches to managing America’s aging infrastructure. In the essay prompt, applicants were asked to submit a 600–800-word essay on the social impact of a complete failure of the aging U.S. power grid on our country, as well as what residents can do to better prepare for such a potential catastrophe.

It is with pride that the Wise Company has chosen the following three applicants to receive scholarship funds to continue to support their education.



1st Prize: Linnea Warburton, a freshman at the University of Maryland. Linnea will receive $1,500.

2nd Prize: Anna Tippett, an aspiring scholar, will receive $1,000.

3rd Prize: Nathanael “Duncan” Clark, who is currently seeking his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at The University of North Carolina, will receive $500.

“Supporting the next generation of scholars is a passion of Wise Company,” said Wise Company CEO Aaron Jackson. “We believe that in supporting these inquisitive minds now, we will be paid back in experience and insight in the years to come. It’s part of why Wise Company is dedicated to continuing this bi-annual scholarship fund.”

Essays were judged on originality and creativity, emotional impact, and relevance to topic. All applicants were required to carry a minimum GPA of 3.5 and provide at least one letter of recommendation.

About Wise Company

Wise Company, based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, is a leading provider of high-quality, long-term food kits, emergency food kits, dehydrated or freeze-dried food items for camping, long-term-storage or emergency purposes. Many of the company’s prepared foods can last for up to 25 years and Wise Company’s products have been featured on a number of television channels, including FOX News, The Weather Channel, National Geographic Channel, The History Channel, and American Heroes Channel (formerly the Military Channel). For more information, please visit http://www.wisefoodstorage.com.