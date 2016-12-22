Innovations with Ed Begley Jr. is excited to announce that it will showcase Stem Cell Theranostics in an upcoming episode of the series, airing second quarter 2017. Dates and show times TBA.

Stem Cell Theranostics is a precision medicine-focused biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for genetic and drug-induced heart failure. In this episode, Innovations will explore Stem Cell Theranostics’ discovery platform, which uses stem cell technology to generate human cardiac disease models.

Viewers will learn how through their exclusive relationship with the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, Stem Cell Theranostics has assembled the world’s largest biobank of cells derived from patients with inherited heart disease. These patient samples have been used to generate human heart disease models and three-dimensional heart tissue for use in drug screening.

“Stem cell technology is revolutionizing the way in which we approach drug discovery and regenerative medicine,” said Professor Joseph Wu, Director of the Cardiovascular Institute at Stanford University and Co-founder of Stem Cell Theranostics. “Through the collaboration between my lab and Stem Cell Theranostics, we have shown how we can use this technology to model inherited heart disease and identify novel drug candidates that for example can protect the heart from the serious side effects of commonly used cancer therapies.”

“Stem Cell Theranostics’ translational discovery platform has the potential to collapse the discovery process, saving years of time and millions of dollars, and enables next generation precision medicine,” said Michele Nehls, Producer for the series. “We look forward to showing audiences how this technology is changing the industry.”

About Stem Cell Theranostics:

Stem Cell Theranostics (SCT) is a precision medicine-focused biotechnology company developing genetically targeted therapies for heart failure. SCT’s powerful discovery platform uses cardiac disease models derived from the somatic cells of patients with inherited cardiac disease, including mutations associated with hypertrophy, contraction defects and arrhythmias. In addition to SCTs internal discovery programs, the platform is made available through unique partnership programs. Discovery Partnerships enables the discovery of new drug candidates, targets and pathways and Research Partnerships provides access to disease models and efficacy and toxicity screening on a fee for service basis. For more information, visit: http://www.sctheranostics.com.

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com