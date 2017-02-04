All About Events wins Best “All Around Wedding Vendor” Award for the Central Coast I am honored and proud on behalf of our entire team.

–All About Events beat out more than 70 competitors to take the top slot as Best All Around Wedding Vendor for California Wedding Day’s 2016 competition among event vendors in the Central Coast region, which stretches from Monterey in the north to Ventura in the south. Award nominees are voted on by brides, grooms and vendors.

California Wedding Day is the region’s top luxury bridal magazine and website, catering to engaged couples from San Diego to San Francisco. This year was the third annual awards competition.

“I am honored and proud on behalf of our entire team,” said All About Events President Steven Herring. "They make me look good. They work very hard and uphold our high quality standards in the wedding industry.”

All About Events masterminds complex weddings and other special occasions, including company parties, winery celebrations, winemaker dinners and more. They have a San Luis Obispo showroom where planners can inspect what they’d like to order, and there is small will call for carryout items. Larger orders are delivered across the county from their Paso Robles facilities. For individuals who need help with planning a wedding or special event, contact Brooke or Lindsey at All About Events to learn about their coordination services.

All About Events is a quality wedding and event rental outfit that serves all of San Luis Obispo County from warehouse and showroom locations in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. They also stock a wide variety of tents in many styles for any special occasion that benefits from outdoor tenting. All About Events pride themselves on providing only the best-quality goods and services for weddings, parties and more, at fair market prices. Says Steven Herring, “We supply everything from china and glassware to large-scale tents.”

It’s a fact that along California’s central coast one finds some of the most gorgeous scenery, from the ocean vistas of Avila Beach and Cayucos to the vast oak forest of Atascadero, to the sculpted hillsides of Paso Robles, with its wineries and hidden treasures. Just to the north, visitors can stop off to tour the venerable Mission San Miguel, founded in 1797 or further to the west, drive up the wild coastline to visit the majestic Hearst Castle at San Simeon.

Steven Herring has made it the business of All About Events to insure that whatever your occasion, they will bring the best to the table. Herring started the company in Paso Robles on a shoestring in 2008, but it quickly grew to serve all of the North County, and today All About Events is staffed with 22 employees and six trucks, serving all of San Luis Obispo County.

“We focus on customer service, and I hire good guys and gals who learn the trade and uphold our high standards,” Herrington said. With All About Events, enjoy endless opportunities to stage a wedding, a party, a weekend conference, a family reunion, a special occasion.

