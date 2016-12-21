Florida Hospital Carrollwood Celebrates Opening of New Surgical Tower

Dr. Ravi Patel tours the new room, detailing the system’s capabilities and functionality We are pleased to be able to provide a surgical facility which complements the expertise of our surgeons and the complexity of the work they do

Florida Hospital Carrollwood is set to open the doors of a new Surgical Tower and facility expansion in mid-January 2017. As a precursor to the official opening, the hospital celebrated the occasion with the community at a Ribbon Cutting event held Tuesday, December 20th.

Along with the Carrollwood Area Business Association (CABA), local physicians, community members, hospital team members, Florida Hospital leadership and local dignitaries celebrated the opening with a short program and tours of the new main OR space.

The new Surgical Tower expansion at Florida Hospital Carrollwood will feature 11 state-of-the-art surgical suites, a new surgical waiting room, pre-admission testing area, an additional interventional catherization lab, and space for future expansion. The project also included expansions for surgical support services, with the addition of a new Materials Management Department location and loading dock, as well as a newly updated and expanded Central Sterile processing department.

A second and third phase of the project will see the addition of an endoscopy suite, cystoscopy suite, and an expanded and renovated Pharmacy.

The expansion covers nearly 100,000 square feet, including 45,200 square feet of new construction and more than 51,000 square feet of renovation, with more than $71 million invested in the project.

"We are pleased to be able to provide a surgical facility which complements the expertise of our surgeons and the complexity of the work they do. This investment is a demonstration of our commitment to the community as an employer and as a healthcare organization. We've come to be known for outstanding service and specialty surgery. We want the facility to match an excellent reputation,” said Joe Johnson, Florida Hospital Carrollwood President and CEO.

