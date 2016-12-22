Katie’s on the Lake to debut in early 2017

Our aim is to present a memorable dining experience to the people of Sammamish. Diners can expect the excellent hospitality of yesteryear, when a customer was appreciated, the chef would know you, and the owner would be grateful for your patronage.

Something new and delicious is headed for the east side, courtesy of restauranteur Rich Radcliffe. Katie’s on the Lake—named for Radcliffe’s daughter—will be located on East Lake Sammamish Parkway, next door to Uncle Si’s Pizza. Samm’s Lakeside Lounge is another of Radcliffe’s venues.

Having nailed casual Italian fare, Radcliffe felt it was time to expand into more sophisticated dining, and he looked to Chef Brandon Cassidy to help realize his vision. “I loved what Chef Cassidy accomplished at Nicolino’s,” said Radcliffe. “I'm thrilled to have him heading up our kitchen. He brings a unique blend of classic skill and innovative bravado that pays off in amazing meals.”

Cassidy, a graduate of Seattle’s Cordon Bleu, worked at Campagne with Chef Daisley Gordon and went on to polish his skills at many of the eastside’s finer establishments including Sahalee Country Club, Bin on the Lake, and Salish Lodge before landing at Nicolino’s. “Rich impressed me with his adventurous spirit,” Cassidy says. “He has a vision for the quality and atmosphere of Katie’s but have given me freedom to create a menu that will be fresh, hearty, and above all, delicious.”

The Katie’s on the Lake menu includes signature dishes King Salmon accompanied by avocado, cipollini, roasted tomatoes, pesto and baby arugula, Bucatini meatballs, and ancho and pistachio rubbed rack of lamb served with pearl cous cous, fire roasted peppers and tomato, fennel, lamb jus.

Radcliffe will open the doors at Katie’s on the Lake in early 2017.

